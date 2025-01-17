Divisional Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season finally came to a close last Saturday night following their 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It capped their five-game losing streak and one of the worst collapses in franchise history. The offense continued to struggle while the defense was run all over to the tune of 299 yards. For another playoff game, the Steelers dug themselves a 21-0 hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Pittsburgh’s now lost six-straight playoff games and remain without a win since 2016. Despite those facts, Mike Tomlin will return as the Steelers’ head coach for a 19th year in 2025. He’ll try to figure out how to get the team over the hump next season.

The Steelers have begun their offseason work, signing 17 players to Reserve/Future contracts earlier this week. That included a quarterback in Skylar Thompson, currently the only passer under contract for next season. Pittsburgh will watch the Ravens and the rest of the remaining teams during what should be an exciting and intense Divisional Round.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

1 – Who will be the two NFC Divisional Round winners (Commanders, Lions, Eagles, Rams)?

2 – Who will be the two AFC Divisional Round winners (Chiefs, Texans, Ravens, Bills)?

3 – Should the Steelers trade George Pickens, extend him, or let him play out the final year of his contract?

4 – What percentage do you give in regard to RB Najee Harris playing for the Steelers in 2025?

5 – Should the Steelers fire Mike Tomlin? If so, name one realistic head coaching candidate you would like the Steelers to pursue.

Tiebreaker: Which team will score the most points this weekend?

Recap of 2024 Wildcard Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

The 2024 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is over. NOTE: RW Fields (Week 5) and Don2727 (Week 17) p lease send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. You’ll have until Conference Championship Weekend to claim it. Any unclaimed prizes will be donated to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Question 1: Pittsburgh lost 28-14 to Baltimore after falling behind 21-0. Eighteen of 30 respondents believed the Steelers would win. Part of the optimism may have been having several defenders back who were unavailable in the Steelers’ Week 16 game against the Ravens.

Question 2: Pittsburgh had a flawed defensive scheme, using its edge rushers to crash down on the running back. That freed up Lamar Jackson to keep the ball for runs around the end. And T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith failed to corral Derrick Henry, who gouged the defense for 186 rushing yards. Just nine respondents picked the defense to fail holding Henry under 100 yards rushing.

Question 3: T.J. Watt was a nonfactor in the game, failing to record any defensive statistics. Only three folks predicted Watt failing to sack Lamar Jackson.

Question 4: Pittsburgh opted to receive the opening kickoff. The Steelers picked up one first down before stalling at the 39-yard line and punting. Fifteen of 30 respondents correctly predicted the Steelers punting on their first possession. Fourteen picked either a touchdown or field goal while one saw the drive ending with an interception.

Question 5: The consensus of the group is that the Steelers should retain OC Arthur Smith after his first year but fire DC Teryl Austin, who is under contract through 2025. Several folks commented that Mike Tomlin should be limited in his ability to impact the coordinators’ play calling.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Henry Under 100 Yards Watt Sack First Possession Keep/Fire Austin or Smith SD Consensus Yes Yes Yes Punt Keep Smith Fire Austin Correct Answers No No No Punt Your Call Tiebreaker Combined Points in Steelers game Median Response: 43.5 Actual Result: 42 Correct: 1

Three folks got the first four questions correct: ThatGuy, Peter Petersen, and yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery.

The tiebreaker was not needed this week. For the record, it was the combined points scored in the Steelers-Ravens game. The median response was 43.5. Lou Rock pegged the answer.

Although the Steelers’ season is over, there will be a lot to ponder, including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.