Depot Roundtable: Week 18 Steelers Vs. Bengals Preview

For the last time in the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for yet another AFC North matchup. This time it is against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 18 clash at Acrisure Stadium that has quite a bit on the line.

The Bengals need a win to keep their AFC playoff hopes while the Steelers are likely going to be playing for playoff seeding.

The last time these two teams met, it produced a wild shootout in which Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards in a 44-38 Steelers win. Weather should play a major factor this time around, which could favor the Steelers in a game they desperately need to get back on track heading into the playoffs.

Here at Steelers Depot, we’re doing something new this season. While Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan give their in-depth breakdown and preview of the game weekly on The Terrible Podcast, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Scott Brown, Troy Montgomery, and I are doing a weekly roundtable, answering key questions ahead of each game.

Today, we examine the Steelers’ Week 18 matchup at Acrisure Stadium against the Bengals

QUESTION 1: WHO IS THE STEELERS’ X-FACTOR AGAINST THE BENGALS?

Josh Carney: OLB Alex Highsmith. The last time these two teams played, head coach Mike Tomlin made the matchup between Nick Herbig and Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. a major point of emphasis. That was captured on Hard Knocks where Tomlin said Herbig needed to make a play. And make a play he did.

Herbig had a huge strip-sack on Joe Burrow that led to a Payton Wilson touchdown. Now, Alex Highsmith gets a crack at Brown, a player he’s had a good deal of success against. Highsmith needs to make an impact in a matchup that is advantageous for him, especially with Brown playing on a broken leg.

Joe Clark: CB Joey Porter Jr. Porter struggled in his first matchup against Cincinnati and Tee Higgins, and he’s going to have to clean things up this week. CB Donte Jackson is dealing with a back injury, which puts the onus on Porter to lead the secondary. For a group that’s dealt with communication issues the last few games, it’s a big week for everyone in that unit. Porter is going to need to play a lot better than he did in the first matchup against the Bengals and help the Steelers slow down the Cincinnati passing attack.

Ross McCorkle: TE Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth has had strong games against the Bengals the last two times he’s played them. He’s combined for 15 catches on 18 targets for 188 yards and a touchdown. Getting him involved in the middle portion of the field would go a long way toward making this offense hum.

Scott Brown: WR George Pickens. The Steelers need their perpetual X factor to be his best self in January. Cincinnati is a good place to start. Pat Freiermuth may be a certified Bengals killer, but Pickens has done damage against them too.

Pickens has 23 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games against the Bengals. As in Cincinnati earlier this season, the Steelers are going to need to put up points to beat the Bengals. That would be the case even if their defense hadn’t suddenly sprung more leaks than the White House. Throw to Pickens early and often.

Troy Montgomery: QB Russell Wilson. Obviously, good quarterback play is important for any team to win. However, the Steelers might need a little more out of Wilson this week. Last time the Steelers played the Bengals, he had a rocky start, throwing a pick-six. After that, he was unbelievable, putting up one of his best statistical NFL lines.

Wilson might not hit that level again, but against a suspect Bengals defense, he needs to be better than he has been lately. Over the Steelers’ three-game losing streak, Wilson hasn’t done a good enough job of protecting the football. Giving Joe Burrow and company extra possessions is a recipe for disaster. If Wilson can play turnover-free and still outgun Burrow, the Steelers should have a good shot at victory.

QUESTION 2: WHAT IS THE MATCHUP TO WATCH IN STEELERS-BENGALS?

Josh Carney: LT Dan Moore Jr. vs. DE Trey Hendrickson. The Steelers’ pass protection in recent weeks has been a real issue, and Dan Moore Jr. has been one of the biggest concerns in that aspect. He’s fallen apart since Week 10 after putting together a strong first half of the season.

It doesn’t get any easier this week as Moore will be lined up against standout pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. The last time these two teams met, though, Moore got the better of Hendrickson, not allowing a pressure to him on the day.

Moore needs to get back to that level of play entering the playoffs. He’s had a rough go as of late, but against a familiar opponent and one he’s had success against this season, Moore has a real opportunity to get his game back into form.

Joe Clark: CB Mike Hilton vs. WR Calvin Austin III. Austin has done a good job creating plays downfield for the Steelers with his speed, and he got the better of Hilton in the first matchup between the two teams with an explosive touchdown reception. If Austin can make a few big plays downfield, it’ll go a long way toward helping the Steelers match or best the Bengals offense.

Ross McCorkle: OLB Alex Highsmith vs. OT Orlando Brown Jr. Nick Herbig made a big impact against Brown last time. Mike Tomlin challenged him to do so, which was featured on Hard Knocks. The reason they got those tackles to begin with, according to Tomlin? Highsmith. He has had some strong games against the Bengals throughout his career, and there is no reason he can’t do one better than Herbig did last month. Pressure on Joe Burrow is a necessity.

Scott Brown: CB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Tee Higgins. Let’s hope Porter doesn’t use his six fouls/flags this time around. If the Dec 1 game in Cincinnati is any indication the Steelers will go physical on physical again, and Higgins is a beast.

He is averaging 9.8 targets in his last six games and has five touchdown receptions in his last three. In other words, JPJ needs to be on high alert yet less handsy if the Steelers want to slow down the Bengals’ passing attack. Oh, and Godspeed to whatever combination is charged with not letting Ja’Marr Chase toast the Steelers either.

Troy Montgomery: OLB T.J. Watt vs. Bengals RT. At the moment, it’s unclear who’s going to start at right tackle for the Bengals. Rookie Amarius Mims is a game-time decision, and if he can’t go, Watt should be staring down a very favorable matchup. Mims’ replacement would likely be Devin Cochran, who has only made one other start in his NFL career.

Even if Mims does play, Watt should be licking his chops lined up against a rookie. Last time the Bengals played the Steelers, Watt recorded two sacks. Another performance like that would do a lot to help the Steelers win. It also would probably help Watt’s case to win Defensive Player of the Year. The Bengals likely won’t leave Watt one-on-one very often, but he still needs to have some impact.

QUESTION 3: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST KEY TO THE GAME FOR THE STEELERS?

Josh Carney: Avoid the failure to communicate. It’s Week 18, all the key faces are back in the lineup defensively, and the defense hasn’t changed from earlier in the season. The communication issues should not be happening.

And yet they are. The airing of the grievances occurred after the Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the Steelers have had a nice mini-bye week to regroup and get back on the same page defensively. Clean up the communication issues, play sound football and get back on track defensively.

Joe Clark: Force turnovers. The Steelers have turned the ball over far too often and haven’t taken advantage of balls on the ground and have dropped interceptions over the past few weeks. The Bengals’ offense is good, but the Steelers can neutralize it with a few turnovers. They had a defensive touchdown in the first matchup against Cincinnati and forced three total turnovers. A similar output would help give a struggling defense confidence heading into the postseason.

Ross McCorkle: Run the football and possess the ball. The longer they have possession, the less chance Joe Burrow has of turning this into another shootout that I’m not sure the Steelers can repeat. Sam Hubbard is out for the game, which helps the Steelers’ case against the run. Jaylen Warren is the hot hand, but Najee Harris should be pretty well-rested at this point with a lower workload recently. Use the one-two punch of running backs like it was designed entering the season.

Scott Brown: They absolutely cannot beat themselves. The Steelers have given a clinic on that since right around “Elf” started playing nonstop on cable TV. They need to eliminate the blown coverages and untimely turnovers among other things.

If they don’t, the Steelers will drag a four-game losing streak into the playoffs. And it won’t matter who they play Wild Card Weekend. It will be another one and done in the playoffs. And another offseason of trying to figure out a way off the competitive-but-not-contender hamster wheel.

Troy Montgomery: Protect the football, especially in the red zone. It cannot be stressed enough how good the Bengals’ offense, or more specifically Joe Burrow, has been this year. They’re a threat to score on any play. Letting them steal possessions would be like asking to lose.

Unfortunately, the Steelers’ offense has had a tough time protecting the football as of late. There have been some backbreaking moments for them in the red zone lately. That kind of swing could kill their hopes against the Bengals. Arthur Smith said it best this week. The Steelers cannot chase their losses. They need to keep their composure and not force things.

QUESTION 4: WHAT IS YOUR PREDICTION FOR STEELERS VS. BENGALS?

Josh Carney: Mired in a three-game losing streak, having some in-fighting defensively and now taking on one of the hottest teams in football in the Bengals, it’s hard for anyone to have a good feeling about this game against Cincinnati. But the Steelers are the healthier team, enjoyed a nice mini-bye week after a brutal 11-day stretch, and need to get back on track entering the playoffs.

Mike Tomlin gets the best out of his teams in these moments. Steelers 30, Bengals 27

Joe Clark: The Steelers need a win for momentum heading into the playoffs, and they’ve had time to work on cleaning up the mistakes that have haunted them over the last three games. The Bengals’ offense will keep things close, but the Steelers are going to play more sound football and come away with a win. Steelers 27 Bengals 24

Ross McCorkle: The Bengals are playing for their playoff lives and they are very close to making an unlikely comeback in the playoff hunt. The Steelers are playing to revive any semblance of momentum before the playoffs and hopefully lock in more favorable seeding. Both teams have plenty to play for. The Steelers have been pretty strong in front of a home crowd this year, especially within the division. I am more interested in seeing if the defense can have a get-right game than seeing if the Steelers can win in another shootout. It’ll be tough against this red-hot offense. Steelers 27, Bengals 21.

Scott Brown: Joe Burrow and Co. will be a handful, especially since the Bengals are still alive for the playoffs and are as hot as any team right now. Hard to have faith in the Steelers after a brutal three-game stretch. But they are the healthier team and at home. I’ll trust that they put their mini bye to good use. Steelers 27, Bengals 24

Troy Montgomery: This game being in Pittsburgh makes me feel more comfortable that the Steelers will reverse their fortunes. Yes, the Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, but they’ve only beaten one team with a winning record. The Steelers stumbled recently, but they were also playing some of the best teams in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have been in this position before, and with less talent. The Steelers are as healthy as they could be, and they had a long break to fix their issues. I believe that will lead to a win to wash the bad taste out of their mouths. Steelers 34, Bengals 24