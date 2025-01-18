Depot After Dark: Wilson Grateful, Harbaugh Believes Flowers Might Play, Brady Plans To Continue Broadcasting

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 17.

WILSON GRATEFUL

Before this season, many people believed Russell Wilson’s career as an NFL starting quarterback was over. His year with the Steelers wasn’t great, but he did have moments where he looked like a viable starter. Still, it’s unclear if he’ll return to the Steelers. No matter what, it sounds like he doesn’t regret this year.

On his Twitter, Wilson posted a video with some highlights from the year, stating how grateful he was for the opportunity he got from the Steelers. Wilson might not have been perfect on the field, but he did seem like a good leader. Even if he’s not with the Steelers, hopefully this doesn’t go down as his final NFL season.

All Glory to God! Year 13! 🙏🏾 Grateful for my amazing teammates, coaches, & fans! 🖤💛 @Steelers pic.twitter.com/yn2t1iCQpy — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 17, 2025

HARBAUGH BELIEVES FLOWERS MIGHT PLAY

If the Baltimore Ravens want to win a Super Bowl, they have to get through the Buffalo Bills first. They did crush the Bills earlier this year, but Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL. They’ll need to be at their best to win this game. Unfortunately for the Ravens, star wide receiver Zay Flowers didn’t practice this week. Despite that, John Harbaugh is still holding out hope for Flowers to play.

According to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe on Twitter, Harbaugh stated that he thinks Flowers has a chance to play this week. It certainly feels like a longshot, but crazier things can happen. The Ravens might have to find a way to win without Flowers, though.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Zay Flowers status Sunday vs. Bills: “I think he’ll have a chance.” Flowers hasn’t practiced since knee injury 2 weeks ago but was seen by local reporters finishing an indoor workout today. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 17, 2025

BRADY PLANS TO CONTINUE BROADCASTING

During his playing days, Tom Brady was the boogeyman for many NFL teams, including the Steelers. He’s the greatest quarterback, and maybe even the greatest player, of all time. He’s been active in retirement too, becoming part of the ownership group for the Las Vegas Raiders and broadcasting for FOX. There might be a conflict of interest there, but it sounds like Brady doesn’t plan on leaving the booth.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought attention to on Twitter, Brady’s agent stated that the former quarterback plans to honor his 10-year contract to be a broadcaster with FOX. That might be bad news for many fans. Brady was an amazing quarterback, but as a broadcaster, he’s struggled. It’s just another reason for many Steelers fans to dislike Brady.