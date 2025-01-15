Depot After Dark: Wilson Back To Work, Mendenhall Super Bowl Realization, Playoff Game Ratings

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 14.

WILSON BACK TO WORK

At the moment, it’s unclear if Russell Wilson will return to the Steelers in 2025. He’s scheduled to be a free agent, and the two sides might not come to an agreement on a contract. Wilson started well with the Steelers but flamed out as the season ended. Even though his season is over, it doesn’t look like Wilson is taking any days off.

On his Instagram, Wilson posted a video showing him working out. He can be seen working with a medicine ball. At 36 years old, Wilson is past his prime, but continuously working could help him stay competitive. We’ll see if his work pays off in 2025.

Russell Wilson already back at it per his IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/HA2fvX7Rna — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 14, 2025

MENDENHALL SUPER BOWL REALIZATION

The last time the Steelers won a Super Bowl was 2008. No player currently on the roster was with the team then, and unfortunately, many players have come and gone without winning a ring with the Steelers. Former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall recently had a revelation about his time with the Steelers in 2008.

On his Twitter, Mendenhall stated that he just realized he’s the youngest Steeler alive with a Super Bowl ring. That is true because Mendenhall was a young rookie in 2008. He also stated he’s the last Steelers running back to win a championship with the team, which isn’t necessarily true. The Steelers had other running backs on the roster that year, and Mendenhall didn’t even play in that Super Bowl due to an injury.

Realizing I’m the youngest Steeler alive with a Super Bowl ring. I’m the last Steelers RB to win a Super Bowl. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) January 14, 2025

PLAYOFF GAME RATING

Unfortunately, the Steelers failed to win a playoff game again this year. However, they did participate in some history, playing in the first-ever playoff game on Amazon Prime Video. They didn’t have a great showing, but it looks like they did draw in great numbers.

According to Prime Video Sports PR on Twitter, the game drew the most concurrent viewers ever to the service. The peak viewership was reportedly at 24.66 million, while the average audience was at 22.07 million. The end result wasn’t great for Steelers fans, but it sounds like the game was at least popular.