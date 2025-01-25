Depot After Dark: Watch ‘The Standard,’ Egbuka Declares, Sunday Ticket Lawsuit Not Over?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 24.

Watch The Standard

Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers released their latest episode of The Standard that recapped the team’s final games of the season. It wasn’t the most thrilling episode considering it covered the team’s losing streak. However, it featured a couple of Mic’d Up moments, an interview with the Hard Knocks crew, and a look at the community efforts of DL Larry Ogunjobi and the rest of the team.

You can see a snippet of the episode below and the full show on the Steelers’ YouTube channel.

The Narrow Road Check out the newest episode of The Standard, presented by @Hyundai ➡️ https://t.co/nzoeu23umM pic.twitter.com/ryQkMOEA4i — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 23, 2025

Emeka Egbuka Declares

The most popular prospect mocked to the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially declared for the NFL Draft. Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka is taking his talents to the NFL, he announced on social media Friday.

As expected, Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jblINCHm6R — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 24, 2025

Because the Buckeyes played in the National Championship Game, Ohio State and Notre Dame had until today for underclassmen to declare.

Though overshadowed by the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith in college, Egbuka exits as the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in receptions with 205. He finished 2024 with 81 receptions for 1,011-yards and 10 touchdowns and found the end zone in two of the team’s three playoff games.

The receiver-needy Steelers have been linked to him for his well-rounded game and willingness to block. Check out our full scouting report on Egbuka here.

Sunday Ticket Lawsuit Update

The Sunday Ticket lawsuit against the NFL isn’t done yet. Quiet for months after the NFL won the case after the judge hearing the lawsuit overturned the jury’s verdict that favored the plantiffs, that ruling has officially been appealed.

From Puck’s Eriq Gardner via Awful Announcing.

“This past week, the class-action lawyers resubmitted their initial appellate brief — still under seal — and added an alternative damages calculation under a different formula.

One result of the appeal may be an injunction that would prevent Sunday Ticket from continuing with its latest provider, YouTube TV — especially after Biden’s Justice Department, in one of its final actions, threw its support behind the plaintiffs. “The NFL’s illegal acts are continuing,” the government stated, arguing before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that the plaintiffs shouldn’t be required to quantify an injury to qualify for injunctive relief.”

As lawsuits go, this situation is ongoing and will take time to fully resolve. But it seems there’s a chance the ruling in the NFL’s favor could be reversed and the league would have to re-work its Sunday Ticket package offering in the future. We’ll update you when the next steps of the appeal take place.