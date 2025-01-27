Depot After Dark: T.J. Watt Highlights, Deebo At The Rodeo, Tyreek Hill Walks Back Trade Request

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 26.

Watt Highlights

The Steelers’ Twitter/X account shared 12 minutes, complete with T.J. Watt’s highlights from his 2024 season. It might not have been his gaudiest year ever, but 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles would be a career year for most players.

His season included breaking 100 career sacks, and he was the second-fastest player to do so in official history behind Reggie White. Check out the best from Watt below.

Over 1️⃣2️⃣ minutes of @_TJWatt highlights from the 2024 season 🍿 More on https://t.co/XL7UQsbZDF pic.twitter.com/4EqkT0Rpa8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 24, 2025

Deebo At The Rodeo

James Harrison and Brett Keisel attended the recent rodeo in Pittsburgh. In one video, Harrison is firing up one of the bull riders before he comes out of the gates and waving a Terrible Towel as the event begins.

After, he and Keisel were invited on stage. Harrison still looks like he could play, maintaining his intense gym workouts even though he’s been retired since 2018. It’s cool to see them in a different environment, though for Keisel, he’s no stranger to the farm/ranch life.

Before the event, Keisel and the group of bull riders stopped at UPMC’s Children’s Hospital to visit the children and make a $10,000 donation. It was very cool all around.

Tyreek Hill Walks Back Trade Comments

For a brief moment, it seemed like Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill would be on the trade block this offseason. Following a season missing the playoffs and still without a postseason victory since being traded from Kansas City to Miami, Hill hinted to reporters he was ready to leave South Beach.

Since then, agent Drew Rosenhaus has downplayed those comments, with Hill himself recently chiming in. He says the frustration of a lost season got the best of him.

“What y’all had heard at the end of the season was frustration,” he said via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I’ve been winning my whole life, bruh. Y’all don’t understand, I bust my ass every day. I deserve to feel like that; I deserve to have some kind of opinion. Y’all just want me to say, ‘Oh well, get ’em next year?’ Nah, f— that. We’ve got to come back. We got to put some pressure on motherf—–. Y’all got to fix this s—, come on. Add some motherf—— dogs in this b—-. I compete, I love to compete, bruh.”

A colorful way to say he’s staying. As he noted, Hill enjoyed plenty of success with the Kansas City Chiefs, including a Super Bowl ring. In three years with Miami, he’s 0-2 in the playoffs, with the Dolphins going 8-9 and missing out on the postseason in 2024. He’ll hope for better results next year.