Depot After Dark: Steelers Donate To Social Justice, Browns Down Starters, Rudolph Playing This Week

STEELERS DONATE TO SOCIAL JUSTICE

As one of 32 NFL teams, the Steelers have a huge influence in their community. They tend to do a good job giving back. Cam Heyward even won the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, showing what an amazing job he does helping others. This year, the Steelers aren’t being shy about continuing to help.

According to Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, the Steelers donated a total of $516,000 to the 2024 Social Justice Matching Fund. That’s an incredible accomplishment, and it’s good to see the Steelers having a positive impact off the field.

We have announced a total of $516,000 in donations, from both the organization and individual players to the 2024 Social Justice Matching Fund. 📝: https://t.co/WpuY69hC4z pic.twitter.com/ISZ4bpfa2U — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) January 3, 2025

BROWNS DOWN STARTERS

Things are not looking good for the Steelers’ chances of winning the AFC North. Before they play the Cincinnati Bengals, they need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns are already scraping the bottom of the barrel at quarterback, but it looks like they’ll be missing other starters as well.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, the Browns have placed tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve, while also ruling out defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson. At this point, it looks like they’re crawling to the finish line, unfortunately for the Steelers.

Browns place RB Jerome Ford, TE David Njoku on injured reserve, rule out DT Dalvin Tomlinson ahead of season finale vs. Ravenshttps://t.co/FNylWbnMzw pic.twitter.com/BcNWPzgyfx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 3, 2025

RUDOLPH PLAYING THIS WEEK

Last year, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ hero at the end of the regular season. He entered the season as the third-string quarterback, but the Steelers turned to him to keep their playoff hopes alive. He managed to deliver, too. This season, he’s with the Tennessee Titans, and while he isn’t starting in the season finale, it looks like he’ll get some playing time.

As seen on Underdog NFL’s Twitter, Will Levis will start at quarterback, but Rudolph will also get playing time. It’s unclear how much he’ll see the field, but it sounds like Rudolph will have a chance to continue to prove he belongs in the NFL. He’s done it before, so maybe he’ll do it again.