Depot After Dark: Snoop Hosting NFL Honors, Former Steelers LB Becoming DC, Queen And Herbig Messing Around

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 10.

SNOOP HOSTING NFL HONORS

In just a few weeks, the NFL will be hosting their annual awards show, known as NFL Honors. At this show, we’ll find out who’s won the most coveted awards for the year. Although it seems unlikely any Steelers will win any awards, the show could still be a lot of fun.

According to the NFL’s twitter, Snoop Dogg will the host the NFL Honors this year. Snoop is a huge Steelers fan and a funny personality, so it should make the show entertaining. Maybe there will even be a surprise with a Steeler winning.

FORMER STEELERS LB BECOMING DC

Linebacker Terence Garvin might not be the most recognizable name to fans, but he was a key special teams player for the Steelers from 2013 to 2015. He’s been out of the NFL since 2018, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with football.

As he announced on his Twitter, Garvin is going to be the defensive coordinator for Norfolk State University. Former Steelers quarterback Michael Vick is going to be their new head coach, and it looks like Garvin will be joining him. Here’s hoping these former Steelers have success in their new positions.

QUEEN AND HERBIG MESSING AROUND

Although the Steelers just suffered a four-game losing streak to end the regular season, it doesn’t seem like that’s keeping their morale down. They’re still in the playoffs, so even if they’ve been disappointing, they have a chance to turn things around. It looks like Patrick Queen and Nick Herbig are still keeping things light.

Queen posted on his Instagram showing him messing with Herbig, who he labels as his “little brother.” It’s nice to see Herbig, one of the younger players on the team, bonding with Queen, who is in his first year with the Steelers. Let’s hope that playful atmosphere carries over and helps them win this game.