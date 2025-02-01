Depot After Dark: Picture At Pro Bowl, Giants RB Values Steelers Game, Killebrew At Disney World

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 31.

PICTURE AT PRO BOWL

When the Pro Bowl rosters were originally released, the Steelers didn’t have a huge contingent going. However, as players dropped out, some Steelers ended up getting the nod as replacements. That includes Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen, Isaac Seumalo, and Miles Killebrew. While T.J. Watt dropped out, the Steelers still have six players at the Pro Bowl. They even took a nice picture together.

The team posted the picture on their Twitter, showing the Steelers players gathered together. Queen isn’t present, though. He could’ve just not been around at the time the picture was taken. Although it’s not the game the Steelers wanted to be playing in, hopefully they’re at least enjoying their time.

Pro Bowl Squad 💪 pic.twitter.com/RIt5wDTp2S — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 31, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

GIANTS RB VALUES STEELERS GAME

The Steelers’ defense had a rough end of the season, but at one point, they were one of the best units in the league. They really struggled to stop the run, though. That issue first started to really rear its ugly head when the Steelers played the New York Giants. Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. ran for 145 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. It was brutal for the Steelers, but Tracy really values that game.

On New York Post Sports’ YouTube channel, Tracy revealed that game is one of his favorite moments from his rookie season. Although the Giants lost, it showed just how good Tracy could be. He worked the Steelers’ defense over, doing everything he could to help his team. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, that wasn’t enough.

KILLEBREW AT DISNEY WORLD

Miles Killebrew might be one of the Steelers’ greatest unsung heroes. Signed in 2021, Killebrew has been an excellent special teams player. Although he wasn’t named an All-Pro like he was last year, Killebrew still ended up getting a Pro Bowl nod, albeit as a replacement. It’s nice to see him get recognized. It seems like he’s really enjoying his time in Florida, too.

On the Steelers’ Twitter, Killebrew can be seen visiting Disney World with his family. The Steelers’ season ended on a low note, but it’s good to see Killebrew getting to make the most of this opportunity. He’s earned some quality time with his family.