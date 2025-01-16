Depot After Dark: Pickens Wins Award, Flores Potential HC, Flowers Tracking To Not Play

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 15.

PICKENS WINS AWARD

George Pickens had an extremely up-and-down season in 2024. He was the Steelers’ best playmaker, but he was also their biggest headache. Too frequently, he allowed his emotions to control him. There are also rumors about him being an issue off the field. Despite all of that, his efforts on the field last week were recognized.

According to NFL Play Football on Twitter, Pickens won the Way to Play award for his work last week. As a result, the NFL Foundation will give a $5,000 grant to a youth or high school football program of Pickens’ choice. Pickens had an odd season, but this could be a nice way to give back.

George Pickens made this look too easy 😮‍💨 He is the #WayToPlay Award winner for the Wild Card round! 👏 Fueled by @gatorade. pic.twitter.com/LT6WobJ083 — NFL Play Football (@nflplayfootball) January 15, 2025

FLORES POTENTIAL HC

Brian Flores had a fantastic 2024 season as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator. He joined them in 2023 after spending 2022 with the Steelers. Flores helped give the Steelers’ defense teeth while they helped him rebuild his value in the NFL. Now, all his hard work could be paying off.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Twitter, Flores is interviewing for several head coaching jobs. That includes the New York Jets, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Chicago Bears. Here’s hoping Flores gets another opportunity as an NFL head coach.

Sources: #Vikings DC Brian Flores will interview with the #Jets and #Jaguars on Friday, and the #Bears on Saturday for their head coaching jobs. Flores is a top candidate in this year’s cycle after two strong years in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/F3QCzz1cw7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 15, 2025

FLOWERS TRACKING NOT TO PLAY

The Baltimore Ravens crushed the Steelers in the playoffs without their best wide receiver, Zay Flowers. Flowers is the first Raven to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver, showing how talented he is. Their offense suffers without him, even if it didn’t seem that way against the Steelers. It’s starting to sound like he won’t play this week, either.

On Twitter, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport mentioned that he was told Flowers has an outside chance to play against the Buffalo Bills this week. That would be a devastating blow for the Ravens. They did dominate the Bills earlier this year, but that doesn’t guarantee the same results in the playoffs.