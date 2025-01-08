Depot After Dark: Patriots Interview Former Steelers QB, Fan Wins Truck, Legends Twirl Towels

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 7.

PATRIOTS INTERVIEW FORMER STEELERS QB

Although the Steelers are in the playoffs, many other teams are not. Some have already fired their head coaches and are looking to rebuild for next year. One of those teams is the New England Patriots. The Patriots fired Jerod Mayo, and now, they’re interviewing candidates. One of those happens to be a former Steelers quarterback.

Byron Leftwich was first with the Steelers in 2008 and then joined them again from 2010 to 2012. After his playing career was over, Leftwich got into coaching, even winning a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Now, according to the team’s Twitter, he’s interviewed to be the Patriots’ next head coach.

We have completed interviews with Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/WJ4vg1n46Q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 7, 2025

FAN WINS TRUCK

The Steelers have one of the strongest fanbases in the NFL. Their history of winning has crafted that incredible following. The Steelers do some fun things to give back to fans, too. One of the most interesting activities the Steelers are involved in is giving away a Ford truck. A fan finally won the truck recently.

As seen on CBS Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel, a woman from Morgantown, West Virginia, won the truck during the Steelers’ final game this year. It’s awesome to see how excited she is; hopefully, she will enjoy her new vehicle.

LEGENDS TWIRL TOWELS

With their season on the line this weekend, the Steelers asked fans to support them by twirling their Terrible Towels. Despite losing their final four games, the team still has a chance to reverse its fortunes in the playoffs. It looks like some Steelers legends are helping to try to build excitement, too.

As shared by Steelers History on Twitter, several Steelers legends shared videos of themselves waving their Terrible Towels. The group includes several Hall of Famers and key figures like Rocky Bleier and Heath Miller. Hopefully, they give the Steelers a little extra luck this week.