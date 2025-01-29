Depot After Dark: NFL Network’s Top 50, D-Line Prospect Hurt, Browns’ Lowest Point

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 28.

Top 50 Prospects

Tuesday, lead NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah posted his first Top 50 prospect list of this year’s cycle. And it’s always worth a read.

Taking the top spot is Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, who shined during the Nittany Lions’ playoff run. Colorado’s Travis Hunter is right behind, listed as a wide receiver over a corner. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is third though he’ll likely be drafted later than that given his lack of positional value.

Jeremiah’s top quarterback is Miami (Fla.)’s Cam Ward, who clocks in at No. 10. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is right behind at No. 11.

Notable prospects the Steelers might covet include Michigan NT Kenneth Grant at No. 18, Oregon DL Derrick Harmon at No. 22, and Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka at No. 25.

D-Line Prospect Injured

Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner, a prospect potentially on the Steelers’ radar, has hit a speed bump in his pre-draft process. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stewart is still dealing with a stress fracture from fall camp. He had to pull out of the Senior Bowl as a result and doesn’t look poised to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, resting until his Pro Day instead.

Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner, a likely Top 50 pick, had to pull out of the Senior Bowl after learning that a stress fracture from camp, that needed a rod inserted into it, never fully healed, sources say. Turner, who played on it all season, was advised to have no impact on his… pic.twitter.com/hfcpIBqoZf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2025

Turner, listed at 6-4, 285 pounds, racked up 61 tackles and 10 sacks throughout his Aggies career. Mock Draft Database currently lists him as a third-round pick.

Watt Back To Work

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt shared a photo of him at the team facility Tuesday. He snapped this photo of the weight room, getting back into his routine after presumably taking a little time off to rest and rehab.

Watt finished 2024 with 11.5 sacks and a league-best six forced fumbles. He’s a DPOY finalist though not the favorite when the award is announced this Thursday. On the docket this summer is a potential contract extension, something owner Art Rooney II seems to prioritize getting done.

Browns Bottom Out

ESPN’s Kevin Clark spoke with former Cleveland Browns DB Jason McCourty who experienced a winless season with the 2017 Browns. As if 0-16 wasn’t bad enough, Clark asked McCourty for the lowest point of the lowest year. It came when the team’s app sent an alert that wasn’t meant for everyone.

“You get a notification on your phone, and it says, ‘We will be releasing so-and-so today to make room for whoever,'” McCourty told Clark. “I’m assuming this was supposed to go out to select individuals. Not the entire team.”

McCourty says after a few moments deliberating with teammates, someone got up and grabbed the soon-to-be cut player from the weight room, unaware of the notification, to share the bad news.

Check out the whole clip below. And hopefully you’ll feel a little better about the state of the Steelers.