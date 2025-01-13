Depot After Dark: Lewis And Roethlisberger Hype Video, Watt Gives Away Shirt, Jackson Sets Record

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 12.

LEWIS AND ROETHLISBERGER HYPE VIDEO

Unfortunately, the Steelers weren’t able to beat the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night in an AFC Wild Card game. For what is supposed to be one of the NFL’s greatest rivalries, the Steelers didn’t make the game particularly competitive either. The NFL tried to hype the game before it started, creating an awesome video featuring Ray Lewis and Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers and Ravens have multiple incredible players who have participated in this rivalry. Lewis and Roethlisberger are two of the best. They’re both faces of their respective franchises. Even though the Steelers lost, this video, which can be seen on NFL on Prime Video’s Twitter, is still a good reminder of all the amazing moments in this rivalry.

“You can’t tell the story of us, without them.”@steelers. @Ravens. Big Ben and Ray Lewis get us hyped for a rivalry continued. 7:30PM ET tonight, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/j4rnwb6Sqc — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) January 11, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

WATT GIVES AWAY SHIRT

T.J. Watt is one of the best players in Steelers history. Despite that, he’s still yet to win a playoff game. Watt didn’t have a huge impact Saturday night in Baltimore, but before the game started, he had a fun time with fans.

As seen on Steelers Nation Unite’s Twitter, Watt gave his shirt away to a young fan. Although the Steelers lost, this fan will still have a memory to cherish. Here’s hoping next season sees the Steelers end a playoff game with smiles too.

Shirt off his back 😱 pic.twitter.com/R4PzOeAs65 — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) January 12, 2025

JACKSON SETS RECORD

Derrick Henry shined Saturday night, but Lamar Jackson was a big reason why the Steelers lost too. This time, it was his contributions on the ground that really hurt the Steelers. He rushed for 81 yards in the Ravens’ 28-14 win, setting an NFL record along the way.

According to NFL on Prime Video’s Twitter, Jackson set the record for most postseason rushing yards by a quarterback all-time. He has 602 rushing yards in the playoffs, and with the way his career is going, that number is only going to continue going up.