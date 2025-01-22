Depot After Dark: Kuntz Guest Speaker, Anniversary Of Super Bowl 13, Steelers Total Donations From Sacks

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 21.

KUNTZ GUEST SPEAKER

With the offseason here, Steelers players have an opportunity to finally take a break. Many players might take this time to go on vacation, but not everyone. Some players are still working. Christian Kuntz is even still making sure he has an impact on his community.

As seen on Steelers Youth Football’s Twitter, Kuntz attended the Penn Hills High School Football Banquet as a keynote speaker. Although Kuntz’s season is over, he’s not shying away from an opportunity to help his community. Kuntz is a Pittsburgh native, so visiting a local school might mean just a little bit more to him.

This past Sunday, Steelers Long Snapper and WPIAL alum Christian Kuntz, attended the Penn Hills High School Football Banquet as a keynote speaker, sharing valuable insights and experiences from his high school playing days and his journey to the NFL.

ANNIVERSARY OF SUPER BOWL 13

Yesterday was the anniversary of the 1970s Steelers dynasty’s final Super Bowl. It wasn’t the most exciting championship game they played in, though. That title might go to Super Bowl 13, where the Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31.

Today is actually the anniversary of that game, as the team’s Twitter made apparent. It was a phenomenal game that solidified the rivalry between the Steelers and Cowboys as one of the best in the NFL. It was the second Super Bowl between those two teams, and the Steelers won both those matchups. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find victory in the third championship match between these two teams.

STEELERS TOTAL DONATIONS FROM SACKS

The Steelers didn’t end the season the way they wanted, but they did spend most of the year as one of the best teams in the league. Part of that was because of their incredible defense. The Steelers are usually known for their amazing ability to get after the quarterback, and the team knows that. That’s why they try to donate money for every sack the team records.

On the team’s Twitter, they announced that they recorded a total of 52 sacks this year. Therefore, they’ll be donating $26,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. It’s a nice gesture that gives a little more meaning to the work they put in this year.