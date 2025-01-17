Depot After Dark: Frazier Snow Day, Daniels Could Tie Roethlisberger’s Record, Ravens OC Could Be HC

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 16.

FRAZIER SNOW DAY

The Steelers’ season is unfortunately over, so players finally have some free time to themselves. Pittsburgh isn’t exactly the best place to vacation this time of year, at least for most people. Cold weather and snow have been bombarding the area. However, it doesn’t seem like that’s bothering Zach Frazier.

As he posted on his Instagram, Frazier was out spending time in the snow with his dogs. It looks like he’s got no problem with the cold, which makes sense. Frazier is from West Virginia, so he’s no stranger to this type of weather.

DANIELS COULD TIE ROETHLISBERGER’S RECORD

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been sensational this year. He had a rough outing against the Steelers, but since then, he’s gotten back on track. He’s got the Commanders still fighting in the playoffs, facing the Detroit Lions this week. If he wins, it looks like he could tie a record set by Ben Roethlisberger.

On Twitter, The 33rd Team brought up that Daniels could tie Roethlisberger’s record for most wins by a rookie quarterback if he beats the Eagles this week. Including the playoffs, Roethlisberger won 14 games as a rookie. It was an incredible feat, and we’ll see if Daniels can tie that record.

RAVENS OC COULD BE HC

The Baltimore Ravens have had one of the best offenses in the NFL this year. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers have torn the league up. Part of that is thanks to their offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Monken joined the Ravens in that position in 2023, and it looks like he could find himself climbing the coaching ladder soon.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Twitter, Monken is interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears for their head coaching vacancies. Losing Monken would hurt the Ravens, so we’ll see if he lands either of those jobs.