Depot After Dark: Cowboys Let McCarthy Go, Ravens WR Might Not Play, Browns OC Candidate

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 13.

COWBOYS LET MCCARTHY WALK

The last time the Steelers were in the Super Bowl, they lost to the Green Bay Packers. Mike McCarthy was their head coach, and he’s been with the Dallas Cowboys over the last few seasons. Some people even wanted the Steelers to trade Mike Tomlin for McCarthy. It looks like that is no longer an option.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Cowboys are allowing McCarthy to leave after the two sides couldn’t agree on a new contract. It remains to be seen if McCarthy gets an NFL job for next season.

Sources: Mike McCarthy is out as #Cowboys coach. The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities. He leaves Dallas with a winning record and three playoff appearances. pic.twitter.com/MJzWvUlfjU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

RAVENS WR MIGHT NOT PLAY

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Steelers, even though Zay Flowers, their star wide receiver, didn’t play. Flowers suffered an injury in Week 18, which dealt a blow to the Ravens’ explosive offense. That didn’t matter against the Steelers, but it might against the Buffalo Bills. It looks like Flowers’ status is still up in the air.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, the Ravens are still waiting to see if Flowers can play this week. It seems uncertain. While Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson were enough for the Ravens against the Steelers, the Bills might present more of a problem.

Ravens in "we'll see mode" with WR Zay Flowers (knee) ahead of Bills gamehttps://t.co/wRYdObITCc pic.twitter.com/vfYAdi7fiJ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 13, 2025

BROWNS OC CANDIDATE

While the Steelers’ season just ended, other teams have been in the swing of the offseason. The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams. They’re working to find their next offensive coordinator after they fired Ken Dorsey earlier this year. It looks like we know one more candidate.

As NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter, the Browns interviewed New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the same position with them. Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, has worked in the NFL since 2013. He’s an up-and-coming coach, and we’ll see if he moves from the NFC South to the AFC North.