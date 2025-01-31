Depot After Dark: Concussions Down, Frazier’s Mentality, Suisham’s New Role

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 30.

Concussion Decrease

The NFL touted a reduction in concussions this season one day after noting injuries had been reduced on kickoffs while returns are increasing. Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the league announced a 17 percent reduction in concussions in 2024 compared to 2023.

It was the fewest the league has tracked since they began in 2015.

The 2024 season saw the fewest number of concussions on record in the NFL (dating back to when they were electronically tracked beginning in 2015), according to NFL EVP Jeff Miller. A 17% decrease year over year compared to last year. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 30, 2025

Advances in helmet technology along with the use of Guardian Caps have helped bring concussion numbers down. The league also noted 41 percent of concussions involved some level of self-reporting by the injured player. Another encouraging figure, though the league is expecting to continue having independent examiners present at every game.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Zach Frazier’s Mindset

It was an eventful year for Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie center Zach Frazier. From getting drafted by the Steelers in the second round to becoming the Week 1 starter and holding that role for almost the entire season, Frazier says he accomplished a big goal out of the gate.

“My mentality was always that I wanted to prepare to be the starter,” Frazier told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “That was always my goal. To earn that spot. It was unfortunate that Nate got hurt because he had helped me out a ton and really helped get me through it.”

Nate Herbig suffered a torn rotator cuff during the final practice of training camp and missed the entire season. That opened the door for Frazier to start and he didn’t look back. He’s poised to remain the Steelers’ starter in 2025 and beyond.

Shaun Suisham’s New Job

The Trib’s Seth Rorabaugh wrote a nice feature piece on former Steelers’ kicker Shaun Suisham. Though he hasn’t kicked in Pittsburgh for years, he hasn’t strayed far from the city. Or sports.

Suisham now serves as the director of the girls hockey program for the Pittsburgh Penguins youth sports division, watching his two daughters growing up and playing hockey.

As Rorabaugh notes, Suisham grew up playing hockey long before he tried his hand – or foot – at kicking a football. The article points out ex-Steelers GM Kevin Colbert helped Suisham begin his new role.

“Former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is a hockey fan himself and connected Suisham with the Penguins, specifically former vice president of communications Tom McMillan, and arranged for Suisham to partake in the Penguins’ staff games, informal contests among team employees and guests, such as kickers for the local football team.”

Colbert is part of the Steelers’ liaison program that helps retiring players move on to life’s work.

Suisham kicked for Pittsburgh from 2010 to 2014 and was regarded as an accurate kicker. He suffered a knee injury during the 2015 Hall of Fame Game that ended his career and eventually led to the team signing Chris Boswell, who remains the team’s kicker today. But Suisham is happy with how things have worked out.

“They’re a great group that often makes me cry because of the sense of pride that I feel and happiness that I get to experience through them and with them on this journey.”

Again, check out the full article here.