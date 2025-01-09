Depot After Dark: Browns New OL Coach, Tebow Playoff Anniversary, Bengals DE Player Of The Week

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 8.

BROWNS NEW OL COACH

The Cleveland Browns did not have anything close to the season they wanted. After making the playoffs in 2023, they hit the bottom of the barrel in 2024. That kind of failure usually comes with some changes. One of those came when the Browns fired Andy Dickerson, their offensive line coach. Now, it seems they’ve found his replacement.

According to the team’s Twitter, the Browns have hired Mike Bloomgren as their new offensive line coach. Bloomgren was previously the head coach at the University of Rice. This will be his first action in the NFL since 2010 when he was an assistant with the New York Jets. We’ll see how he does in this stint with the Browns.

We've named Mike Bloomgren as our new offensive line coach. Welcome to Cleveland, Mike! 📰 » https://t.co/ahmUWRi906 pic.twitter.com/iEcWZ9LoSe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 8, 2025

TEBOW PLAYOFF ANNIVERSARY

The Steelers have been miserable in the playoffs for years. They haven’t won a postseason game since 2016, a fact many Steelers fans are well aware of. However, even before 2016, they had other backbreaking playoff losses under Mike Tomlin. None may be worse than the conclusion of their 2011 season, though.

As Sunday Night Football on NBC on Twitter brought attention to, today is the anniversary of when Tim Tebow led the Denver Broncos to a playoff win over the Steelers. It’s one of the ugliest finishes in the Steelers’ history. Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself this week.

OTD in 2013, Tim Tebow found Demariyus Thomas for a 75-yard TD on the FIRST play of overtime to defeat the Steelers in the playoffs. 😱 🎥 @NFLThrowback, CBS pic.twitter.com/bhCXPp049k — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 8, 2025

BENGALS DE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Last week, the Steelers put up an absolute dud against the Cincinnati Bengals. They failed on multiple levels, including the offensive line, which allowed Russell Wilson to get sacked four times. That includes Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson posting 3.5 sacks. It seems he’s been recognized for his efforts.

As seen on the Bengals’ Twitter, Hendrickson has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. This just adds a little salt to the Steelers’ wound. Hopefully, their offensive line will perform better in the playoffs.