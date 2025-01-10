Depot After Dark: 49ers Interview Former Steelers CB, Learn About Ogunjobi, Browns Candidate For OC

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 9.

49ERS INTERVIEW FORMER STEELERS CB

The Steelers have a history of incredible defensive players. Many of them have found themselves in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including names like Joe Greene, Rod Woodson, and Troy Polamalu. However, there are many other players who don’t receive that same recognition but were just as important to winning championships. One of those is former Steelers corner Deshea Townsend.

Townsend was with the Steelers from 1998 to 2009. Once his playing career ended, Townsend took to coaching. He spent this year with the Detroit Lions. Although the Lions are still in the playoffs, Townsend has interviewed with the San Francisco 49ers for their open defensive coordinator position, as the team announced on Twitter. It would be a great opportunity for Townsend.

The #49ers complete interview with Deshea Townsend for vacant DC Position — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 9, 2025

LEARN ABOUT OGUNJOBI

Although MVP is the most coveted NFL award, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award might be the most honorable. Cam Heyward is the Steelers’ most recent winner, but this year, Larry Ogunjobi is their representative. Ogunjobi does a fantastic job helping the Steelers’ community, and now, fans can learn a little more about him.

As seen on NFL Rush on YouTube, Nickelodeon analyst Mia B shares some details about Ogunjobi. It provides a nice look at Ogunjobi’s life, giving fans some insight on one of the Steelers’ more underrated players.

BROWNS CANDIDATE FOR OC

The Cleveland Browns had another brutal year in 2024. They’re leaving this season with more questions than answers, especially at quarterback. With so much failure, they’re undergoing more changes. They just hired a new offensive line coach, but they’re also looking for a new offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Browns recently interviewed Tommy Rees for their offensive coordinator position. Rees was their pass game specialist and tight ends coach this past season, so it looks like he could be getting a promotion. If he gets the job, we’ll see if he can finally help fix the Browns.