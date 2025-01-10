Defense Must ‘Mix Things Up Schematically’ For Better Outcome Against Derrick Henry, Tomlin Says

Stopping a dynamic running back like Derrick Henry takes a complete effort. The coaches have to make sure the schematics are sound, and the players have to execute the plan, including actually tackling the 6-3, 250-pound back. That part is easier said than done. Mike Tomlin acknowledged in his Keys to the Game segment with Bob Pompeani on Steelers.com that they have to change things up schematically for better results.

“It is more than just shedding blocks and making tackles, although that’s a base component of it,” Tomlin said. “There is no substitute for defenders whooping blocks and making tackles, but we gotta help ’em schematically and we gotta be prudent in doing so.”

Throughout Henry’s career, the Steelers have actually done an outstanding job of bottling him up for a limited impact. Until last game, he had 57 carries for 247 rushing yards (4.3 per carry) and three touchdowns in four games. Considering what he’s capable of, you can live with that. What can’t happen is what took place just a few weeks ago when Henry rushed for 162 yards on 24 attempts (6.8 per carry).

One major reason for that was the Steelers had 16 missed tackles in that game. Henry is tough to bring down, and they experienced every bit of that last time they faced him.

The personnel was a little different for the Steelers’ defense last time around. Joey Porter Jr. exited the game early with an injury and Donte Jackson was inactive with an injury. That forced both Cory Trice Jr. and James Pierre to be on the field for most of the game. DeShon Elliott, one of the team’s best tacklers, was also out with an injury, and the defensive line wasn’t at full strength with Larry Ogunjobi sitting out. It was the perfect storm for a big Henry game.

“We gotta be prudent, we gotta be sharp in terms of the schematics that we throw up,” Tomlin said. “We gotta mix things up. We gotta stay one step ahead if we can.”

Simply having all of their personnel back should open things up schematically. In Week 16, Minkah Fitzpatrick was forced to play 39 snaps either in the box, in the slot, or out wide as a corner. He only played 16 in his typically free safety spot where he does a great job of keeping a lid on things. The Steelers can still move him around to keep the Ravens on their toes, but it won’t be out of necessity like last time.

Payton Wilson’s snaps were limited to just 22 last time the AFC North rivals played. Perhaps they get him more involved or even get three inside linebackers on the field in certain scenarios.

After a month of the Steelers playing below their standard defensively, they bounced back with just 19 points allowed against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Players have expressed that they were pleased with the communication in that game, and some recent changes with how they make their calls on defense seems to be paying off. Cleaning up the communication issues, whiffing on less tackles, and having all their top personnel should make for a different outcome on Saturday, and the schematic changes will hopefully help with all of the above.