Daniel Jeremiah Believes Steelers’ Andy Weidl Fits What Titans Are Looking For In New GM

The Tennessee Titans, owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, made the surprise decision to fire GM Ran Carthon Tuesday morning, moving on from a guy that they had just hired ahead of the 2023 season as GM, and then expanded his role to Executive Vice President ahead of the 2024 season.

That decision by the Titans could potentially impact the structure of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office, considering the type of person the Titans are seemingly searching for to replace Carthon.

Statement from Chad Brinker who remains w/the #Titans: I think the GM position is unique to their respective organizations. This particular job, what we'll be looking for is someone who has spent their career as a scout, is a top-flight, top-level evaluator who has spent the… — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 7, 2025

According to a statement from Titans’ President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, who remains with the team after Carthon’s firing, the Titans are looking for someone with past scouting experience, who was a top-flight evaluator in the NFL, and who has been tasked with building draft boards for a team in the past.

For NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the type of person Brinker is seemingly describing is Steelers’ assistant GM Andy Weidl.

Jeremiah has no say in the Titans’ GM search, and it’s very unlikely he has any inside information in this situation. Still, with how Brinker described what the franchise is looking for in the next GM in Tennessee, that certainly does sound a lot like Weidl.

Andy Weidl has quite a resume, going from his time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he started as a scout, to slowly progressing up the front office chain of command in Philadelphia, ultimately leading to his current role with the Steelers.

With the Steelers, Weidl has been instrumental in emphasizing rebuilding the trenches. In the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts, Weidl had a hand in the Steelers trading up for Georgia’s Broderick Jones in the first round and then landing Maryland’s Spencer Anderson in the seventh round in 2023, and then landing Washington’s Troy Fautanu in the first round in 2024, along with West Virginia’s Zach Frazier in the second round and South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick in the fourth round.

Andy Weidl also helped bring in veteran free agent Isaac Seumalo in free agency after spending a number of years with him in Philadelphia, and he added Nate Herbig in free agency, too, due to their time in Philadelphia.

While Weidl hasn’t been connected to the Titans’ job outside of Jeremiah’s tweet, he is expected to be a “hot name” to watch as a GM candidate this offseason. This marks the second straight offseason he’s been talked about as a potential GM candidate for openings.

We’ll see if he generates some buzz in this cycle. It would be a big blow to the Steelers front office, without a doubt, as Andy Weidl has been instrumental in the Black and Gold’s vision from a philosophical aspect, building through the trenches and playing physical football once again.