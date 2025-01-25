Corliss Waitman Set An All-Time Steelers Punting Record In 2024

Corliss Waitman may be an average punter, but he did just have the best punting season in the Steelers’ history. At least, he did in one key metric: net punting yards. During the 2024 season, Waitman posted the highest net punting average in Steelers history—breaking Pressley Harvin III’s record.

Of course, the Steelers signed Cameron Johnston last offseason to fix their punting problems. After he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener, though, they called upon Waitman. He previously kicked for them during Harvin’s rookie season when he had a personal leave of absence. That two-game stretch left a lasting impression, not just on the fans but the Steelers.

Via The Football Database, Corliss Waitman averaged 41.9 net yards per punt for the Steelers in 2024. That marks the highest total in that category in team history, going back to 1976. Before that point, the NFL did not officially track the statistic, so there is no official data. Waitman edged out Harvin’s 41.1-yard average by 0.8 yards.

As you can see by the list, the top names are populated by recent kickers, notably Jordan Berry. The only seasons in the top 20 earlier than 2000 are two years by Josh Miller in the late ‘90s. This is a reflection of how not only the game but the talent at the punting position has evolved. Waitman’s mark is the best in team history—but it was statistically average.

The very definition of average, in fact. While Pro Football Reference has Waitman’s net punting average at 41.4 yards (which would still be the Steelers’ record) rather than 41.9, that is right on the mark of the league average for the 2024 season. So, the best punting season in team history was average in that year. Sounds about right.

It is fair to say that Corliss Waitman played well enough to earn himself another opportunity. He is already under contract, so the Steelers don’t have to worry about signing him. But with Johnston returning, they can either have a competition or trade one or the other.

It’s worth noting that while Waitman just posted the best net punting average in Steelers history, it is still unremarkable. For those who want to part with Johnston, his career net punting average is 42.2. Before signing with the Steelers, he posted a 43.7-yard average in 2023.

So much more goes into punting and evaluating punters than just net yard average, though. One element I haven’t mentioned up to this point is that Waitman is a left-footed punter. Like a left-handed pitcher in baseball, a ball off a left foot causes issues for returners.

Corliss Waitman had a couple of shanks during the Steelers’ season, including a particularly poorly-timed one against the Browns. But overall, he did an extremely commendable job that should ensure himself a job in 2025. Whether that is with the Steelers or another team, he proved he is at least average, which is great by the Steelers’ standards, apparently.