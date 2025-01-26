Colin Cowherd Offers His Steelers Quarterback Plan

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback problem and unfortunately, there aren’t too many options to fix it. This past week, Russell Wilson appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and may have pulled the curtain open a bit for the public to get a glimpse at what Pittsburgh may be planning. According to Wilson, the Steelers and his camp have begun talks on a possible new contract.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t so sure. In a recent episode of The Herd, Cowherd explained his rollercoaster of emotions when it came to Wilson this season.

“I went in skeptical, then I was impressed, then I was optimistic, then I sold my stock,” said Cowherd on Wilson’s season with the Steelers.

Cowherd went on to say the earlier talk this season of Wilson potentially getting paid on a similar level to Baker Mayfield after his career resurgence is no longer on the table. However, he does believe that signing Wilson for next season still remains as one of the team’s best options. He laid out the possibility of paying him in the range of $15-$18 million on a one-year deal for the Steelers, giving them time to assess the future.

Cowherd did mention that another option for the Steelers could be a two-year deal for Justin Fields.

“Do you give Russell a 15-18 million, one-year deal or I can make this argument: You just go with Justin Fields for one more year. You sign Justin to a smaller two-year deal and you go into the draft,” said Cowherd.

According to early reports following the end of their season, this seems to be where the team is leaning. Fields is obviously younger and has a higher floor thanks to his rushing ability.

Cowherd noted this as well in the show saying that down-the-stretch, the Steelers offense felt limited largely due to Wilson.

Moreover, it was reported that Wilson and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith may not have gotten along very well this year. With all signs pointing to Smith returning for the Steelers, it would be logical for the team to go to the quarterback that their coordinator is more comfortable with.

Time will tell where Pittsburgh ultimately goes at quarterback in 2024, but it seems the two options Cowherd has laid out would be the most likely so far.