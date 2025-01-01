Cole Holcomb Admits ‘There Was That Question’ Of Whether He’d Be Able To Play Again After ‘Gruesome’ Injury

When Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, he didn’t know if he would ever play again. While that was the outside consensus, the Steelers veteran acknowledged that publicly for the first time on Tuesday. And it just so happened to be the first time he had the opportunity to practice since tearing up his knee on Nov. 2, 2023.

“There was that question”, Holcomb admitted, via the Steelers’ website, about whether he would ever be able to play again. While the Steelers never revealed details, he suffered considerable damage to his knee. “But they told me if you go to work, you can come back and be good”.

Holcomb didn’t say who “they” were, and whether they were sincere or not, but it doesn’t matter. The Steelers LB went to work and attacked his rehab with vigor. While it took him over a year, he is suddenly on the precipice of returning.

Not that it’s overly likely the Steelers would put Cole Holcomb on the field this year. After all, they invested resources this offseason in replacing him. They paid good money to sign Patrick Queen in free agency, then used a third-round pick on Payton Wilson. And they still have Elandon Roberts, who is a regular contributor. No, his return to practice is more about the progress than any practical or pragmatic questions about 2024. But it is a boost for his teammates.

“It’s been awesome. I saw him suit up in pads before practice and I was like, ‘Yeah, Cole’”! Alex Highsmith said. “Because I knew he’s been through a lot, and he’s worked so hard over this past year just to get back on the field. It’s just awesome seeing him back out there just because of how gruesome his injury was. Just seeing how hard he’s worked, it’s a true testament to him and everything he’s done”.

The Steelers signed Holcomb to a three-year, $18 million contract in 2023. He wasn’t quite an every-down starter, occasionally coming off the field, but he was the closest thing they had to a three-down linebacker.

In seven-plus games, Holcomb recorded 54 tackles, four for loss, with two forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He was on his way to a productive season, with his arrow pointing up, when friendly fire wiped out his season.

It’s hard to know what the Steelers have planned for him going into 2025. While Roberts is a pending free agent, they still have Queen for two more seasons, and Wilson is a rookie. Cole Holcomb is still under contract, but at a cost of $6 million.

That includes a $2 million roster bonus due in March, so they will have to make a decision before then. While I have no doubt the Steelers would love to continue working with Holcomb, $6 million might be too much. They already have two starters, and it’s not like he’ll be a hot commodity on the open market.