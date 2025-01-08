Chris Boswell, Miles Killebrew Make NFLPA All-Pro Team, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt Left Off

The NFL Players Association released its third annual All-Pro team today, a team that’s voted on by players for who they feel are the best around the league. Pittsburgh Steelers K Chris Boswell made the team, as did S Miles Killebrew as a core special teamer. Those two were the only Steelers on the list, as DL Cameron Heyward and OLB T.J. Watt did not make the roster.

The team featured one nose tackle, which went to Dexter Lawrence, as well as two interior defensive linemen, which were Chris Jones and Jalen Carter. Two AFC North EDGE rushers earned those spots with Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson making the team ahead of Watt.

It’s no surprise to see Boswell on the team. He led the NFL in scoring and went 41-of-44 on field goal tries this season. He was an important piece for Pittsburgh and his consistency was huge for a team that struggled in the red zone this season. Boswell was also good from distance, as he made 13-of-15 tries from at least yards out and was perfect on extra points.

Killebrew is one of the league’s best special teamers, and he finished this season with 13 tackles on special teams. He didn’t block a punt, but he was the leader of a special teams unit that wreaked havoc for much of the season. From Weeks 5-8, the Steelers had two blocked field goals, a blocked extra point, a blocked punt and a punt-return touchdown, one of the most impressive special teams stretches for any team. He was one of two core special teamers who made the roster, along with Brendan Schooler of the New England Patriots.

Heyward made Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pro along with Jones, but the players voted for Carter over him. Heyward put up another incredible season at age 35, totaling 71 tackles, eight sacks and a whopping 11 passes defensed. Carter had 42 tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks and anchored an impressive Eagles defensive front, but not including Heyward feels like a bit of a snub here by the players.

Players who vote for the NFLPA team are not allowed to vote for themselves or their teammates and can only vote for players in their position group and players that they line up against. So no one on the Steelers could vote for the Steelers, and a defensive tackle wouldn’t be able to cast a vote for a cornerback.

Watt had 11.5 sacks this season, a total that both Garrett (14 sacks) and Hendrickson (17.5 sacks) exceeded. Watt did force six fumbles and remained a game-wrecker against the run and the pass, but players thought more highly of the seasons that Hendrickson and Garrett put together. Heyward feels like a bigger snub than Watt given the competition Watt faced, but there’s a good argument that both should be on the team.

The AP All-Pro teams will likely come out later this week, as they’ve traditionally dropped the Friday ahead of Wild Card Weekend. We’ll see if Heyward and/or Watt make one of those teams, and if Killebrew and Boswell add another accolade to their impressive seasons.