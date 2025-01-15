Charlie Batch Thinks Steelers Might Not Bring Back Either Russell Wilson Or Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers started Russell Wilson in 11 games and Justin Fields in six games during the 2024 season. Former Steelers QB Charlie Batch doesn’t believe either one of them will start for them in 2025. And that’s not because of a lack of desire on the team’s part, but rather the pricing of the market.

Asked on the DVE Morning Show if the Steelers should re-sign Russell Wilson, he ultimately said yes. He said that’s what he would do, because, as he said, “I don’t think you get anything better out there on the free-agent market right now”. He added they would have to trade for an upgrade, “and I don’t think this team is able to give up that draft capital”.

The problem is, the Steelers had two potential starting quarterbacks at bargain rates in 2024. Even though neither Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields necessarily have a guaranteed starting job, both could command good money in free agency. And Batch is skeptical that the Steelers will pay what it would cost to retain either one.

“Do you take on the older, veteran guy [in Russell Wilson], or do you look to reset it with Justin Fields as a young guy that can potentially be here for 10 years?’, he asked of the Steelers. “I think that’s an open-ended question, but to me personally, I say yes”.

But he added that he doesn’t think the Steelers can afford to bring both back, even if they want to. And then Batch talked about the value of the quarterback position, suggesting it might not even be an either/or between Wilson and Fields.

“That’s not what the market is. The market is $30 million and above” for Russell Wilson, he said. Batch also talked about Fields’ desire to start, and what that could mean. “That’s why I say both of these quarterbacks won’t be back here next year”.

The Steelers had three quarterbacks under contract on their 53-man roster on one-year deals in 2024. Russell Wilson and Kyle Allen signed on Veteran Salary Benefit deals, Wilson’s being a special case. For Justin Fields, he was in the final year of his rookie contract after a trade. The Steelers had the opportunity to pick up his fifth-year option, but they declined.

Could it really be the case that the Steelers, for the second year in a row, completely turn over their quarterback room? It may be what they have to do if they are really serious about winning. Taking a chance on either Wilson or Fields being able to lead the Steelers to a Super Bowl is…questionable.

But as Charlie Batch pointed out, this isn’t a very good time to need a quarterback. Just like in 2022 when the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, there may not be a good solution. That’s why, quite frankly, I might well just re-sign Justin Fields and let Russell Wilson walk. If Fields develops, great. If he bombs out, then perhaps the Steelers can get a high draft pick for once.