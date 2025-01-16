Chad Johnson Believes ‘Change Of Scenery Would Be Good’ For George Pickens

Although George Pickens was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest playmaker this year, he exited the season surrounded by question marks. When the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson, it showed their belief in Pickens to be No. 1 receiver. His ability reflected that, but his attitude was a problem throughout the season. Now, with only one year left on his deal, his future with the Steelers is in question. Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson believes change might be good for Pickens.

“We gotta channel it in the right direction,” Johnson said recently of Pickens on his Nightcap podcast. “We gotta put the energy into the game, into our craft, into wanting to be the best and being able to live up to your full potential.

“And I think a change of scenery would be good for Pickens, especially getting him in the right place after having someone like myself and some other veteran NFL receivers to talk to him and to get him to understand these years go by fast. And they won’t tolerate you for so long.”

At this point, Johnson might be right. Pickens has a serious problem controlling his emotions, and it hurt the Steelers too many times this year. They’ve dealt with receivers like him before, and they haven’t been afraid to trade them. They’ve never had a receiver as talented as Antonio Brown, yet they traded him after he became too much of a problem.

Pickens’ issues on the field are one thing, but now, there are reports that he’s a problem off the field too, reportedly being late to at least one game this year. How can the Steelers feel comfortable giving a big contract to a player who acts like that?

It sounds like Johnson believes Pickens can get on track with a different team, but it’s tough to see that actually happening. Look at the other receivers with attitude issues the Steelers have parted ways with recently. Brown, Martavis Bryant, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson all quickly flamed out after the Steelers traded them. If Mike Tomlin can’t help a player, there might be no fixing them.

Johnson is correct that the Steelers probably won’t tolerate Pickens’ behavior for much longer. They’re extremely thin at receiver, but that likely won’t compel them to pay Pickens. It wouldn’t be shocking to see him get traded this offseason.

Even if he’s not with the Steelers, it would be nice to see Pickens fix his attitude. The kind of talent he has doesn’t just grow on trees. He is young, but that’s no excuse at this point. It sounds like Johnson wants to talk to him and help him understand why he can’t continue to act like this. You can’t help someone who doesn’t want to help themselves, though. Pickens has to decide for himself if he wants to change.