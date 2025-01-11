CB Cory Trice Jr. Inactive, Won’t Play Against Ravens

Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. won’t make his playoff debut tonight, officially inactive for the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens. Trice is one of seven Pittsburgh Steelers inactive for Saturday night’s contest, losing out to a healthy Donte Jackson and special teamer James Pierre.

Steelers' Inactive Players vs Ravens No. 4 QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

No. 13 WR Scotty Miller

No. 17 WR Jamal Agnew

No. 27 CB Cory Trice Jr.

No. 66 OL Mason McCormick

No. 91 LB Preston Smith

No. 94 DE Dean Lowry#Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 11, 2025

Trice made his first NFL start in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Replacing Jackson, out with a back injury, Trice was often pitted against star WR Ja’Marr Chase. Trice took his lumps, including giving up a first-drive touchdown, but was competitive and supported the run well. He finished the game with 11 tackles, more than he ever had at the college or NFL level.

Though some fans preferred Trice to receive more opportunities, Pittsburgh’s sticking with the status quo. They’ll lean on the veteran experience Jackson brings, though this will be the first postseason game of his career after spending 2018-2023 with the Carolina Panthers.

The Steelers’ seventh-round pick in 2023, Cory Trice’s entire rookie year was wiped out due to a torn ACL suffered during the first padded practice of training camp. He returned healthy for 2024 and made the 53-man roster. Eased into action, he saw time in dime packages the first two weeks, picking off his first pass against Denver in Week 2, before suffering a hamstring injury that cost him much of the year. Returning late in the season, he logged at least 47 snaps in all three of his final regular-season games.

He recorded 13 tackles, one pass deflection, and one tackle for loss across Weeks 16-18.

Baltimore will be without top WR Zay Flowers but still poses a potent passing attack featuring TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely along with Rashod Bateman as the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver.