Cameron Heyward Injured Against Ravens (Update)

UPDATE: Heyward was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return, per Steelers Senior Director of Communication Burt Lauten.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward suffered an injury with two seconds left in the first half of Pittsburgh’s Wild Card Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Heyward collided with OLB T.J. Watt while pursuing QB Lamar Jackson. He stayed down on the field after a touchdown pass to RB Justice Hill and was slow to get up, per the Amazon Prime broadcast.

Heyward was named a first-team All-Pro yesterday, and he’s an incredibly important piece for Pittsburgh’s defense. The TV broadcast showed him limping off the field and into the locker room. It appeared to be a lower-body injury for the 35-year-old defensive lineman, and we’ll see if he’ll be able to return with the Steelers trailing Baltimore 21-0 at the half.

It’s been another playoff letdown for the Steelers, and not having Heyward hurts their chances of being able to come back and make it a game against Baltimore. Without him, the Steelers will rely on a heavier dose of Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk at defensive tackle, and with Derrick Henry running all over the Steelers, losing a talented run defender like Heyward is a big blow.

All-around, Heyward is one of Pittsburgh’s best defenders and his absence is going to be felt if he’s unable to return. At this point, though, the chances are slim Pittsburgh will be able to come back, but Heyward will likely do whatever he can to get back on the field.

