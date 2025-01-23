Buy Or Sell: Steelers Should Consider Re-Signing Dan Moore Jr.

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers should consider re-signing Dan Moore Jr.

Explanation: Though he hit a rough patch down the stretch, Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. had his best year in 2024. With his rookie contract expiring, he is due to be a free agent and should have some suitors. The Steelers have used their past two first-round picks on tackles, but both have question marks in various ways.

Buy:

Dan Moore Jr. might end up being the best available veteran tackle at his price range. A solid veteran who has a lot of experience yet is still pretty young, he could be tempting for teams. How many 26-year-old left tackles with 66 career starts ever hit the open market? Yet the Steelers are likely to allow him to do so, even if they shouldn’t.

Here’s the thing: is Broderick Jones any better than Dan Moore? Sure, he’s more talented, but he isn’t as professional or consistent. And then there’s Troy Fautanu, last year’s rookie, who has barely played. He is coming off a knee injury, and frankly, it’s not like he didn’t have issues in pass protection.

Obviously, all of this depends on price. If some team wants to pay Moore $15 million per season, that’s not going to be realistic for Pittsburgh. But the Steelers need to realize that their tackle situation is not settled. If Moore is at all affordable, they have to strongly consider retaining him. They could even kick Fautanu to guard. It’s not like Isaac Seumalo is getting younger, and Mason McCormick is unproven.

Sell:

With his experience and at his age, Dan Moore Jr. is going to earn enough to price him out of the Steelers’ consideration. That’s pretty straightforward, and I don’t think there’s much question about it. The Browns paid up for Chris Hubbard years ago, so someone will pay Moore.

While the Steelers have to find out what they have in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, that’s somewhat the point. They have to find out, and they won’t find out while Moore is here. He is the Max Starks of this line, the guy they keep trying to replace but failing to do so. Well, it’s time that they move on and let the resources they’ve invested reveal themselves. Jones is at least an acceptable NFL starter, even if not without flaws. And Fautanu is about as experienced a player can be coming out of college.

