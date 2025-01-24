Buy Or Sell: Steelers Have No Good Options At QB This Offseason

Buy Or Sell: The Steelers have no good options at quarterback available this offseason.

Explanation: A year after turning over their quarterback room, the Steelers are sifting through the rubble. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields played significant snaps for them last season, with clear plusses and minuses. With both set to hit free agency, but neither a clear solution, the Steelers have to figure out if they have an answer on the roster or whether they have to look elsewhere. And even if they do, many regard this year’s quarterback options to be weak.

Buy:

The Steelers will be no closer to competing for a Super Bowl in 2025 because they don’t have the resources. Rather, the resources are not even available that would enable a team to transform instantly into a contender. That transformative resource is a franchise quarterback, and unless you already have one, you’re not getting one in 2025.

Sure, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will be off the board in the top few picks in the draft. Chances are somebody will go with Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers. Sam Darnold will surely start somewhere. But will anybody ever win a Super Bowl with any of them as their starter? Rodgers claimed his Super Bowl going on 15 years ago against the Steelers. No, all they have are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and that’s not good enough.

Sell:

Let’s start by considering what a “good” option is. Simply put, a quarterback that will win a Super Bowl is too high a standard, because that would eliminate somebody like Dan Marino, who was obviously a good option at quarterback. But the Steelers passed on him half a lifetime ago and he isn’t coming back.

That doesn’t mean the Steelers don’t have options, though. Let’s not forget, for starters, that they were 10-3 with Justin Fields going 4-2. Russell Wilson started out 6-1 before things went awry. Put a better team around them, including internal growth on the offensive line, and things look much better.

This conversation also doesn’t limit the results to 2025, so we could be talking about the draft. Even if the Steelers don’t trade up for a favorite, that doesn’t mean they can’t draft and develop a quarterback. There are reports circulating suggesting they want to take that route. But that obviously means we won’t know the answer any time soon. Still, just because draft pundits in January say a class is weak doesn’t mean there isn’t a good starting quarterback.

