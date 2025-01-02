Bengals’ Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: CB Cam Taylor-Britt Limited, Six Players Questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals miraculously have something to play for after falling to 4-8 when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, but they have rattled off four-consecutive wins to keep their playoff chances alive through Week 18. It will be all hands-on deck, but there are a few injuries worth monitoring for the Bengals.

After trading Joe Mixon in the offseason, the running back position was one of the Bengals’ real weak spots. Chase Brown performed better than expected and is right on the cusp of a 1000-yard rushing season. He suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 and his status is in question for the Steelers game. Head coach Zac Taylor said “we’ll see” about Brown and OT Amarius Mims.

As always, the final injury report of the week comes with injury designations for game day. Questionable is a 50-50 shot at playing. Doubtful is a greater chance than not of sitting out. Players can also be ruled out if there is no chance of playing. This is a playoff game for the Bengals, so they are more likely to take extra risks with rushing players back like Brown.

Here is the Bengals’ injury report, per Jay Morrison on X.

Re-sending injury report to include game status for players.

6 are questionable. pic.twitter.com/zNdXUhqLNN — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) January 2, 2025

BENGALS’ THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

RB Chase Brown (ankle) – Questionable

DE Sam Hubbard (knee) – Out

TE Drew Sample (groin) – Questionable

OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand) – Questionable

LIMITED

WR Charlie Jones (groin) – Questionable

WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee) – Questionable

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) – Questionable

FULL

DT McKinnley Jackson (wrist)

OT Devin Cochran (NIR — Personal)

OT Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula)

QB Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee)

DE Trey Hendrickson (NIR/Rest)

TE Tanner Hudson (knee)

DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (knee)

There are several players listed as questionable. Taylor specifically addressed Mims and Brown as game-time decisions while saying Sample, who did not practice all week, is expected to play. While Higgins was limited all week and is listed as questionable, that is how he has been for a few weeks now. He should be good to go against the Steelers after having 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 17.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt popped up on the injury report with an ankle after having nothing earlier in the week. Taylor didn’t address his status, so I assume he will be good to go, but those late injuries can be tricky with the game two days from now.

As for Brown’s status, the Bengals signed RB Kendall Milton off their practice squad earlier today. That could potentially shed some light on Brown’s status, or at least the uncertainty surrounding his status at this time.