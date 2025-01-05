Bengals QB Joe Burrow Injured Against Steelers (Update)

UPDATE (10:13 PM): Joe Burrow has returned to the field for the Bengals’ next offensive possession.

UPDATE (10:20 PM): The Bengals announced WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and RT Cody Ford (chest) are questionable to return with injuries.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: WR Tee Higgins has a left ankle injury and G/OT Cody Ford has a chest injury. Their return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 5, 2025

Our original story is below.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has suffered an injury during the third quarter of Saturday night’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow stayed down for several moments after being sacked by DT Cam Heyward and EDGE Nick Herbig, both players landing on top of him.

With a helmet full of grass, Burrow laid on his back as trainers attended to him.

Burrow jogged off the field and made his way to the bench before heading to the blue medical tent to be evaluated. The exact nature of the injury wasn’t immediately made clear.

He later returned to the bench and seemed cleared to re-enter the game, unattended by trainers as he looked at film on his tablet. We’ll update this post if he returns for the Bengals’ next drive.

The play was a crucial third-down stop as the Bengals were driving on their first possession of the second half. Jake Browning is the team’s backup, making two starts against the Steelers last season. He finished out the year for the Bengals after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Browning was reportedly throwing on the sidelines during the Steelers’ possession.

Bengals backup QB Jake Browning is throwing on the Bengals sideline. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) January 5, 2025

Prior to the injury, Burrow had been playing well and carving up the Steelers’ secondary with relative ease, though Pittsburgh was saving a bit of face with red-zone stops and a Beanie Bishop Jr. interception.

The Bengals lead the Steelers 16-7 in the third quarter.