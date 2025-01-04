Bengals Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals made a pair of roster moves ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, elevating DT Domenique Davis and WR Kendric Pryor to their Active/Inactive roster. Presumably, they will dress for kickoff.

Davis has played for both teams occupying Acrisure Stadium tonight. He spent a handful of weeks on the Steelers’ practice squad, signing in early November before being released one month later. Davis has appeared in two games over his career, both for the Bengals in 2022. He made three assisted tackles.

He’ll serve as interior line depth after Sheldon Rankins was placed on the NFI list due to an illness.

Pryor will replace rookie Jermaine Burton, kept home by the team for a presumed team rules violation. It’s the second time this season Burton is a healthy scratch for such an infraction. Undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2022, he made his NFL debut earlier this season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pryor logged 18 offensive snaps, catching one pass for 9-yards. Unless multiple injuries strike, Pryor will be a deep reserve unlikely to make an impact on today’s outcome.

The Steelers don’t appear poised to make any roster moves ahead of kickoff. Pittsburgh is largely healthy group especially with CB Donte Jackson likely to play despite battling a back injury. CB Joey Porter Jr. and WR Ben Skowronek are returning after missing Week 17 while QB Justin Fields, who expressed a desire to remain with the Steelers, will suit up after missing the past two games.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati kickoff tonight at 8 PM/EST.