Ben Roethlisberger Unhappy With Early Fourth Down Decision Against Ravens ‘You Need To Go For It’

During the five-game losing streak in which the Pittsburgh Steelers ended their 2024 season, there were many key moments in which the team faltered. Some of those came in their inability to stop much of anything defensively. There were also crucial turnovers. However, the Steelers’ inability to be consistent with their fourth-down decisions may have also plagued them. Many Steelers fans are unhappy with Mike Tomlin’s decision-making on that down over the last couple of weeks. One of those is their former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.
On Tuesday’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, the legendary quarterback gave his reasoning as to why the Steelers should have been more aggressive early in the game.
“You can’t be afraid, you can’t live in your fears, cut your eyelids off, don’t blink,” Roethlisberger said, referring to some Tomlinisms, in which the coach preaches aggressiveness. “Then go for it. In that situation, if your defense isn’t stopping them, and they’ve got hundreds of yards more than you, then you need to go for it and find a way to keep your offense on the field.”
‘Hundreds of yards’ might be a slight exaggeration given the time in the game in which this took place. Still, Roethlisberger presents a valid opinion.
The moment he’s referring to came with just under 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter. Baltimore held a 7-0 lead, and Pittsburgh’s offense hadn’t done anything yet. Pittsburgh faced a third and two on their own 28-yard line. Russell Wilson found Pat Freiermuth, who wasn’t aware enough to get himself in front of the sticks. Freiermuth ended up being tackled inches short of the line to gain.
That was when Tomlin elected to punt. If he dared to run so much as a QB sneak, all Wilson had to do was not fall backward, and they would have moved the chains. Instead, they handed the ball back to Baltimore, which continued their attack throughout the rest of the half.
Tomlin’s catching a lot of heat at the moment. This is one of those examples. The likely reason Tomlin didn’t go for it, and the best defense for that reasoning, is that the Steelers were inside their own 30-yard line. Still, when the defense can’t stop a nosebleed, does it matter where the Ravens get the ball? Either way, it’s another frustrating moment to end a frustrating season for the black and gold.