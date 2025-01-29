Ben Roethlisberger Speculates On Potential Steelers Coaching Staff Changes: ‘There’s Gotta Be A Scapegoat Somewhere’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a franchise that rarely makes coaching changes. Those changes are even less likely to come while the coach is still under contract. However, from the time their former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, was nearing retirement a half-decade ago to now, things haven’t changed much.
The Steelers have remained competitive, but the playoff results simply haven’t been there. Their legendary quarterback, Roethlisberger, seems to think that although the performance on the field isn’t there, the Steelers might be happy with their current staff. He spoke about the situation on Tuesday’s episode of Footbahlin.
“That feels like you’re happy with what you have,” Roethlisberger said. “You’re just not happy with how what you have is performing.”
This statement actually summarizes the Steelers coaching staff decently well. Led by Mike Tomlin, the staff includes many names who have had success before. They’ve all earned their way there and are good coaches in their own rights.
However, as Roethlisberger recognizes, things still aren’t working. The Steelers can’t keep doing the same thing every year while expecting a different result. In a situation like that, Roethlisberger wouldn’t be surprised if one coach on the staff becomes a scapegoat.
“Okay, we’re not getting rid of the big dog,” Roethlisberger said, referring to Tomlin. “We’re not getting rid of the coordinators. But there’s gotta be a scapegoat somewhere.”
Where on the staff that scapegoat might lie is another story. Roethlisberger threw some names out there but didn’t definitively state which coach he thinks might be getting the axe.
“Is that Danny Smith, the special teams coach?” Roethlisberger asked. “I don’t know how you could; their special teams were unbelievable this year. Or is it like a running back coach? A tight ends coach?… Check the O-line coach at some point.”
Ben Roethlisberger names Smith here, but it would be shocking to see Smith fired. Roethlisberger likely only threw his name out there because he’s one of the more recognizable coaches on the roster, aside from Tomlin, Arthur Smith, and Teryl Austin. Roethlisberger did seem to point toward the offensive line. Pat Meyer did well with a depleted unit to start the year, but the line did seem to wear down as the year progressed.
At the end of the day, there’s a decent chance we see some sort of staff shakeup. It won’t be anything major, but with the year ending the way it did, it feels like a foregone conclusion. Who that coach may be remains up in the air, although we have learned some clarity elsewhere on the coaching staff recently.
As of now, Tomlin, Smith, and Austin will all be returning in 2025. If somebody becomes the scapegoat, it’s going to be a positional coach with a much smaller role on the team.