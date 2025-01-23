Batko: Larry Ogunjobi ‘Should’ve Been Cut Last Year’

The Pittsburgh Steelers owe DL Larry Ogunjobi a $3 million roster bonus in March, but will he be around to collect it? Many now anticipate the team will part ways with him after three seasons together, his production not mirroring his compensation. Some even believe they are already too late.
Running through a list of notable Steelers players and how they should handle their contract, Brian Batko said of Larry Ogunjobi on the Chipped Ham and Football podcast, “I actually think he should’ve been cut last year. That’s an easy one”.
Is it, though? Because if the Steelers cut Ogunjobi, then their defensive line is that much worse. They have Cameron Heyward, who is a stalwart, yet near the end of his career. Then there is Keeanu Benton, who is very talented yet lacks the production and consistency he should have. Still, the idea that they should have cut Ogunjobi last year is not a novel one.
Beyond Ogunjobi, the Steelers are looking at Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Dean Lowry, and DeMarvin Leal. That’s not exactly a murderer’s row, and they obviously need depth, too. They might be able to get by another year with Heyward and Benton as their top dogs, but reinforcements are necessary, and you need even more without the man in question.
During the 2024 season, Larry Ogunjobi played in 15 games, starting 12, logging just under 500 snaps. He registered 41 tackles, five for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 7 quarterback hits. Somehow, he seems to be the only Steelers defensive lineman who doesn’t bat any balls down.
Ogunjobi spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. After one season there in 2021, the Steelers took advantage of an injury he suffered to get him on a one-year deal that at the time was considered cheap.
While he didn’t have a particularly notable first season with the Steelers, they re-signed him on a three-year deal. Worth just under $29 million, it’s hard to say they have gotten their money’s worth. With the Steelers over three years, he has 132 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, one force fumble, and two passes defensed. Take away about 40-50 tackles and that’s an average to mediocre season for Heyward.
The Steelers owe Ogunjobi $7 million in 2025 between a $3 million roster bonus and $4 million base salary. His total cap hit comes to $10,533,334, about a third of it from prorated signing bonus. Is he worth $7 million?
He is on the wrong side of 30 now, so he isn’t going to be younger, healthier, or more agile. At the same time, $7 million doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to. If the Steelers cut Ogunjobi, what could they get to replace him for that price on the open market? Of course, they could always cut him and let him test the market, re-signing him if he remains cheaply available.