Interview: Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Had ‘Great Conversation’ With Steelers At East-West Shrine Bowl

Frisco, Texas – Over the past few years, Najee Harris has been a consistent runner for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he might not have been as productive as some other running backs, he’s been a reliable player. But scheduled to hit and likely to reach free agency, the Steelers could target a running back in the draft. It sounds like they’re doing their due diligence, meeting with Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“It was a great conversation,” Jackson tells me at the Shrine Bowl. “We put on some games, [watched] tape.”

Jackson has a profile similar to Harris. Both are big for their position with near identical heights. Harris is 6013 while Jackson weighed in at 6015 at the Shrine Bowl. Harris came out of the draft slightly heavier at 232 and played in the 240-range for most of his NFL career before shedding pounds for 2024. Jackson is already there at 225.

He brings an interesting story to this week’s All-Star game. Beginning his career as a college quarterback, he didn’t make the full-time switch to running back until 2022. That could mean he has more potential to unlock at the position. He had a successful 2024 at Arkansas, rushing for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 149 carries.

Jackson believes his frame gives him an edge at the next level.

“I would say my size,” he ranked as his top trait. “I was best with the size, but my biggest thing is I have to be consistent with certain stuff that I do. So, I would say size.”

For his lack of experience, Jackson’s need to become consistent isn’t surprising. But he already has NFL mentors eager to help.

Jackson is cousins with Kansas City Chiefs RB Keaontay Ingram, giving him pointers on how to be a better running back and navigating the chaotic pre-draft process.

“All the time. He tells me what to expect when I come to here through the Combine. I talk to him a lot.”

The Steelers could always somehow bring Harris back, but if they don’t, it sounds like Jackson is on their radar. A good interview at the Shrine Bowl is a fine place to start. He could provide them with a big back to replace Harris, and if they manage to unlock more of his skills, he could be a serious threat on the field. We’ll see if he ends up in Pittsburgh in a few months.