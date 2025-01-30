Analyst Thinks Steelers Should Call Rams About QB Matthew Stafford To Become Potential Contenders

The latest quarterback buzz is all around the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford. In a light market of free agency and the draft, he’s become a popular name this week. Planning to return in 2025, speculation is mounting if the Rams want to – or can – keep him. Leading ESPN analyst Evan Cohen to float the Pittsburgh Steelers throwing their hat into the Stafford ring.

“I mean if you’re Pittsburgh and you hear this news he’s coming back,” Cohen said on the radio show Unsportsmanlike Thursday morning. “You’re not making a call?”

Stafford, turning 37 in one week, is coming off another solid season. He threw for over 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions and most importantly, turning around a Rams season that seemed doomed. Once 5-6 and on the cusp of rebuilding and trading the likes of WR Cooper Kupp, the Rams rattled off five-straight wins to end the season 10-7, capture the NFC West crown, and make the playoffs. There, they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9, in the Wild Card, Stafford throwing for two touchdowns in the win, before their season ended in a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles the following weekend.

Contractually, Stafford’s deal is hefty, and the Rams can save money by trading him. Given the lack of quarterback options around the NFL, teams may inquire about his availability. To Cohen, adding Stafford could be the move that finally makes the Steelers contenders.

“If I trade him to a Minnesota, Pittsburgh,” Cohen said. “Somewhere that would feel like, ‘Hey, if we have Stafford, we’re really close [to contending].'”

Acquiring Stafford would push the Steelers closer to a championship. But how much it moves the needle is debatable. Given Stafford’s age and wear and tear over the years, an all-in move like adding Stafford for a short-term play doesn’t provide maximum benefit. Especially given the draft capital it’d cost to acquire him.

Ultimately, the Rams appear to have zero appetite for trading Stafford. They have no internal replacement for him and are seeing the same barren offseason market as everyone else. The buzz on Stafford in recent days stems from a lack of conversation elsewhere for the media to speculate about. There are only a few veteran free agents, Sam Darnold the most notable, and even less names to get excited about. The draft lacks that can’t-miss prospect to hype and call generational, too. So the media clings to ideas like the Rams trading Stafford when the odds of that happening are slim. Dealing him to Pittsburgh is even lower.