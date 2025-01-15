Analyst Names Steelers As Possible Sam Darnold Landing Spot

From one veteran to another, the Pittsburgh Steelers could play quarterback shuffle for another offseason. NFL.com’s Nick Shook named the Steel City a possible landing spot for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold for the 2025 season.

Shook put Pittsburgh at the top of the list for Darnold.

“Darnold played well enough through the majority of 2024 to present legitimate candidacy for the Steelers’ job, and if they continue forward with Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator — despite the complaints from frustrated Steelers fans — the fit would make sense.”

Darnold was an unheralded offseason signing by the Vikings, expected to be the team’s backup to first-rounder J.J. McCarthy. But after McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury, Darnold stepped in and stepped up. He led Minnesota to a fantastic 14-win regular season and nearly the No. 1 seed before falling in the season finale to the Detroit Lions. Darnold finished the year with over 4,300 yards, 35 touchdowns, and a Pro Bowl berth.

But the end of the season changed the perception. Darnold and the Vikings fell apart over the final two games, blown out by the Lions in Week 18 and manhandled by the Los Angeles Rams in Monday’s playoff loss. Combined, Darnold threw just one touchdown and was under siege the entire time. He was sacked nine times in the playoff loss, the Rams tying a postseason record.

That likely reduced his market value and made a return to Minnesota less likely, arguably increasing the odds of him leaving and signing elsewhere.

“He could produce something similar in Pittsburgh with Darnold under center, although the Steelers would need to add weapons to their receiving corps to truly justify such an addition,” Shook wrote.

Pittsburgh is predictably in the mix given its quarterback uncertainty but adding Darnold wouldn’t feel like a step forward. If the Steelers are going to take the veteran route, re-signing Justin Fields and having him grow with OC Arthur Smith – assuming he stays – would be the cheaper and better route. As opposed to spending a chunk of money on Darnold and the unknown fit in Pittsburgh, a move that would really feel like the team spinning its wheels and moving from name to name without a direction or plan.

Other teams listed for Darnold include the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns among others. Essentially a large list of quarterback-needy teams around the league.