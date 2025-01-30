2025 Senior Bowl Practice Notes: Day Three

MOBILE, Alabama – The Senior Bowl practices had a little bit lower energy today as the teams spent a little extra time on installs with this being the last practice until the game on Saturday. There were also several players who did not practice on the final day, including Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky DL Deone Walker, Ole Miss CB Trey Amos, and others. It is pretty standard for players to call it a week after a practice or two if they feel like they’ve shown enough (or are dealing with tightness/injuries.)

After having position coaches in Mobile for the last two years for the “Coach Up” program, it appeared that the Steelers had zero representatives this year. But today Sports Science Coordinator Roderick Moore was running the stretch line for the American Team. He must be its head trainer for the week. It was much easier to spot him once he threw on the Steelers jacket with big yellow sleeves.

American Team stretch line led by #Steelers sports science coordinator S&C Roderick Moore. pic.twitter.com/5zwVm42kUu — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) January 30, 2025

ROSS MCCORKLE’S REPORT

I spent the day focused on running backs, inside linebackers and tight ends. The Steelers should be targeting a running back on Day 2 of the draft to pair with Jaylen Warren, and there are plenty of interesting prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl.

NATIONAL TEAM

– Oklahoma St. RB Ollie Gordon II’s pass pro did not look good in one-on-ones. He talked about not diving at ankles and getting better there, but it remains a growth area. He got plowed over more than once, which is puzzling at his size.

– Oregon ILB Jeffrey Bassa trucked through Gordon in one-on-ones. Ripped under someone on another rep. He is physical and explosive.

Jeffrey Bassa vs. Ollie Gordon blocking rep: Wow… pic.twitter.com/O8FiWTOia2 — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) January 30, 2025

– Michigan RB Donovan Edwards had a strong rep in pass pro. Lateral quickness to mirror and using hands and a wide base.

– Miami (Fla.) RB Damien Martinez is solid in pass pro. Wide base, good hands, good mirror.

– Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr. continues to show he’s too fast for linebackers and too big for DBs.

– Oklahoma St. ILB Nickolas Martin looked very smooth in individual drills. Fast feet, smooth hips.

– USC RB Woody Marks has good burst, which he showed in the team run session to get to the second level, but he lost his feet on a cut that would have sent him to the end zone.

– UCLA TE Moliki Matavao struggled to separate and had a drop in team session. A little clunky as an athlete with a big frame.

– Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten showed off his speed to get around the edge and up the sideline. He’s very quick and makes decisive cuts.

– Utah ILB Karene Reid ran with Tuten well on a wheel route in red zone 7s.

– Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen Jr. ran a crisp route in redzone 7s and caught a touchdown pass. Soft hands and good concentration in traffic.

– Ollie Gordon II ran with power in the team red-zone session and fought through a few arm tackles for a TD.

AMERICAN TEAM

– I wasn’t focused on DBs today but shout out to WKU CB Upton Stout for his interception in the end zone. He has stood out to me this week.

Interception for WKU CB Upton Stout. I've enjoyed watching him this week. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/vPAF0daZl8 — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) January 30, 2025

– SMU RB Brashard Smith was breaking ankles in one-on-ones

– Kansas RB Devin Neal had a great grab in tight coverage on an out near the sidelines. He looked good throughout the passing game one-on-ones. His feet are really impressive in general, which also applies to his work on the ground. He told me the Steelers have shown interest in him.

– Delaware RB Marcus Yarns is quick out of his breaks and creates separation against ILBs. He didn’t drop any passes, but he had to double catch a couple balls.

– Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter stood out in one-on-ones running routes. Fast, soft hands, good speed out of his breaks.

– UCF RB RJ Harvey labored more than expected in one-on-ones running routes. Struggled to separate and didn’t show as much burst as expected in this area.

– Florida ILB Shemar James showed good discipline not biting on a double move in one-on-ones. Also carried deep well and timed his punch to PBU.

–Notre Dame ILB Jack Kiser broke on route well and got his arm across to break up pass in one-on-ones.

JONATHAN HEITRITTER’S REPORT

Jonathan spent most of the day watching the quarterbacks, defensive backs, and wide receivers.

NATIONAL TEAM

–Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas looks smooth warming up in individual drills, dropping his hips quickly and flipping his hips in transition as he goes through the rep, finishing with the catch every time.

– Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins had a good rep against USC CB Jaylin Smith in one-on-ones, jabbing him on the snap and finishing in the end zone after catching the ball over Smith’s head.

– Florida State’s Thomas had a nice pick on Washington State WR Kyle Williams, turning around to make the interception in the corner of the end zone.

– Virginia Tech WR Da’Quan Felton put a great move on USC CB Jaylin Smith, hitting the stutter and go to get open in the back of the end zone for the score.

– Washington State WR Kyle Williams had a sweet whip route on Florida State CB Azareye’h Thomas in one-on-ones, quickly transitioning back outside for the catch and touchdown.

– Oregon WR Tez Johnson is really showing his speed and quickness in practice, quickly dropping his hips and breaking into his routes, winning almost all his one-on-ones. He’s also showing urgency to get the team together in the huddle in team, being a vocal leader.

– Iowa S Sebastian Castro has good instincts, quickly diagnosing the play and coming downhill to fill the run or break up the pass.

– Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma threaded the needle to Virginia WR Jaylin Lane in the last play of team drills, fitting it in between two defenders as Lane turned up the field for run after the catch.

– Oregon WR Tez Johnson made a nice catch in 7-on-7 on Virginia DB Jonas Sanker, running an out route and catching the ball over his head before getting both feet down along the sideline.

– Illinois State S Keondre Jackson had a nice pass breakup in 7-on-7, diving to knock the ball down along the sideline.

– Iowa S Sebastian Castro is playing in the slot in team and is holding his own, staying step for step with wide receivers and tight ends to minimize passing windows. He had a nice pass breakup in the back of the end zone on Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr., knocking the ball out of his hands. Gives me Geno Stone vibes from the same school.

AMERICAN TEAM

– Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart made a nice over-the-shoulder throw to South Alabama WR Jamaal Pritchett on a fade route, putting the ball over the defender in team into the breadbasket.

– Georgia WR Arian Smith had a nice grab on Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith Jr., getting separation at the top of his route while twirling around to make the back-shoulder catch in bounds for the score in one-on-ones.

– Florida WR Chimere Dike ran a nice route against Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout in one-on-ones, getting right into his chest before breaking out for a wide-open catch.

– UCF CB Brandon Adams blanketed Utah State WR Jalen Royals on a rep in one-on-ones, staying in his pocket and finishing with a pick in the end zone.

– Fellow UCF CB Mac McWilliams had a nice breakup the next rep on Royals, putting his hand right between the receiver’s hands to deflect the pass.

– TCU WR Jack Bech had a nice catch over the head of Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish. He separated at the last second and snagged the ball with outstretched hands, getting both feet down in bounds in one-on-ones.

– Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout made a pick in team red zone, catching an overthrow by Memphis QB Seth Henigan. Stout caught the ball over his shoulder before running out of bounds.

– Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has been throwing high most of practice, starting in warmups and carrying over into team drills. He has good velocity on his throws but needs to have more touch to prevent high throws/overthrows.

– TCU WR Jack Bech is consistently making plays this practice, winning his one-on-one matchups as well as getting open against man coverage and finding the openings against zone in the team session. He’s had a good Senior Bowl and is definitely a winner on the week.

– Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish is doing a good job being vocal in the team session, barking out the calls to get the defense adjusted as he moves to his spot.

– Jalen Milroe had a nice throw to Jack Bech in team drills for an easy touchdown as Bech defeated his coverage almost immediately. Milroe could have thrown the ball a little bit earlier with better anticipation but still a nice throw and catch for the score.

– Georgia S Dan Jackson has had a tough day in coverage, but he separated Jack Bech from the ball on a pass in the end zone, going through Bech’s chest to break up the pass. Smart, heady move by Jackson.

– Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter had a good rep on Ole Miss DL Jared Ivey. After faking the handoff, he stepped up in pass protection, sitting low and stopping Ivey from continuing his rush.

– Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish had a nice pass breakup on Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa at the end of team session, breaking on the slant route on the goal line and knocking the pass down.

EFRAM GELLER’S REPORT

Efram focused on the offensive and defensive line groups.

NATIONAL TEAM

– Oregon OL Josh Conerly Jr. displayed good pass blocking and was very agile. Saw him use hand moves to win leverage. His anchor is still a concern, and Conerly is visibly lighter in his lower half than the other linemen.

– Purdue OL Marcus Mbow dominated his reps and completely stopped rushers in their tracks. It’s still undecided whether Mbow is a guard or tackle, but he has pass-blocking skills to bet on.

– Minnesota OL Aireonte Ersery showed dominant arm strength, just locked some edge rushers in. Played outside and looks to stay there in the NFL.

– NC State OL Anthony Belton ended practice vs Landon Jackson and pushed him outside. Solid day overall for Belton.

– West Virginia OL Wyatt Millum stonewalled Joshua Farmer on a 1v1 block. Millum got low and hit Farmer in his chest.

– NDSU OL Grey Zabel is holding up really well at guard. Really stout base and should fit in a gap scheme. Anchors well.

– Toledo DL Darius Alexander is super violent and just ran over some lineman, unstoppable today. Disruptive pass rusher who’s arguably the biggest defensive winner in Mobile.

– Virginia Tech DL Aeneas Peebles has quick hands that he swipes to win. Gets into the backfield. Super loud after making plays and gets his teammates hyped

– Michigan DE Josaiah Stewart rushed with tenacity and intensity. He went straight at a lineman’s chests to push them back in the pocket. Even as an undersized rusher, Stewart manages to disrupt the pocket on a consistent basis.

– UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo played with fire and was trash talking Jonah Monheim. They redid the rep and Oladejo beat him to the QB. He also beat Emery Jones with bend. Burst with speed to power. Excellent day.

AMERICAN TEAM

– LSU OL Emery Jones held up very well at tackle. Edge rushers struggled to go through him. Even better run-blocking RBs had lot of holes to run through on the right side.

– Sacremento State OL Jackson Slater had another great day. He’s been one of the biggest Senior Bowl winners. He squares up and bodies defenders at the point of contact. Slater and Emery Jones were a wall on the right side today. He angled blocks well to open up run lanes.

– Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen had an up-and-down day. He won a few reps with hand swipes and rips but ended a few plays on the ground. He’s flashing high-end traits but needs to shore up his consistency

– Ole Miss DE Princely Umanmielen blew up a run play using his length. He offers unique length/speed/twitch and he’s been putting all to good use in Mobile. Stripped the QB on a speed rush. Constantly in the backfield.

– Ole Miss DE Jared Ivey didn’t do much as a pass rusher but stopped the run. He lined up outside, but it wouldn’t be shocking if he played more interior.

– Notre Dame DE RJ Oben was extremely impressive. Uses a long arm to hold the edge in run defense. Lots of power in his hands.

This concludes our coverage of the Senior Bowl practices for 2025. The game will be on Saturday, which we will cover with players to watch and winners and losers. Thanks for following along!