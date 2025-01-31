2025 Pro Bowl Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have remained quiet in terms of roster and coaching moves. However, team president and owner Art Rooney II spoke with the media this week, including a lengthy question-and-answer session Monday afternoon. He reacted to the team’s terrible end to the season and offered an offseason outlook.

Check out Wednesday’s Terrible Podcast for a full rundown of what Rooney had to say. But the highlights were Rooney preferring to bring back one of QB Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, maintaining confidence in head coach Mike Tomlin, and a desire to stop the run better next season. He strongly hinted at the team using a high draft pick on a defensive lineman.

Friday, the team saw its first known coaching change. Inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry is heading to the New York Jets for the same position, creating at least one opening the Steelers will fill. Look for a post in the morning with our list of candidates.

It’s been a busy week for the Depot crew preparing you for the 2025 NFL Draft. We’ve had crews in Texas and Alabama to cover the 2025 Shrine and Senior Bowl will daily practice notes and plenty of player interviews. We’ll have them on for podcast roundtables over the next week or two.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held this weekend, highlighted by the annual flag football game on Sunday. A handful of Steelers are in attendance this week, including recent alternate replacements QB Russell Wilson, OG Isaac Seumalo, and ILB Patrick Queen.

Of course, we’re here to cover whatever else happens this weekend. Thanks for hanging with us.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will you watch this weekend’s Pro Bowl Games?

2 – Should alternate Pro Bowl selections count toward their official career resume (as they currently do)?

3 – On a scale of 1-10, one being the least and 10 being the most, how satisfied were you with Art Rooney II’s comments this week?

4 – The Chiefs and Eagles reached the Super Bowl. Are they the NFL’s two best teams?

5 – Kenny Pickett has a chance for a Super Bowl ring. If he gets one, will you be happy, angry, or indifferent about it?

Recap of 2024 Conference Championship Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

The 2024 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is over. Steelers Depot awarded $300 in cash prizes, delivered four Steelers Depot polo shirts, and is donating $275 to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Thanks to all the participants!

Question 1: The Chiefs with the help of the NFL beat Buffalo, 32-29. They have an unprecedented chance for a three-peat. That will be a marketing monster for the league. A couple close calls went the Chiefs’ way, including a crucial fourth down that showed an official with Josh Allen in his line of sight signaling a first down. But the other sideline official looking to the back of Allen waved it off. So, the call that was reviewed was a turnover on downs rather than a first down. Replay video did not have enough evidence to overturn the call. Had the official with the better vantage point held his ground then a first down would likely have been upheld.

Just six of 20 respondents picked the Chiefs. Most forgot to factor in the league.

Question 2: Saquon Barkley ran free. And the Commanders fumbled four times. So, Philadelphia ran away with a 55-23 win. Fifteen of 20 respondents picked the Eagles. They are soaring high but better not get too close to the sun.

Question 3: The consensus of Depot respondents has the Steelers signing Justin Fields to a contract paying him an average $15 million per year. We’ll see if the Steelers re-sign Fields and how close we come to the mark.

Question 4: Folks had a wide variety of questions for Art Rooney II, who made the media rounds this week. Chris92021 asked, “What do you like better, winning a Super Bowl or Mike Tomlin because you can’t have both?” On Monday Rooney stated, “We still feel good about him being a leader.”

Question 5: Depot respondents believe that wide receiver is the biggest need for Pittsburgh by a two-to-one margin over the defensive line. And in turn, we feel defensive line more is important than cornerback by a two-to-one margin.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Chiefs or Bills Win Eagles or Commanders Win How Much to Pay Fields? Questions for Art II PGH Biggest Need SD Consensus Bills Eagles $15 million per year Multiple WR Correct Answers Chiefs Eagles TBD Your Call Your Call Tiebreaker Combined Points in Conference Games Median Response: 98 Actual Result: 139 Correct: 0

Four correctly picked both conference championship winners. The tiebreaker was the combined points scored in both conference championship games. The teams racked up 139 points. Steven Small predicted 97, Jason W 102. Bung was a little closer with 113, but steeler fever was closest with 119 among the four folks correctly picking both winners. Kudos steeler fever. You were hot.

Among all respondents, Wedgebreaker came within two points of the tiebreaker. He said 141 points would be scored. But he also had the Commanders beating Philly.

Although the Steelers’ season is over, there will be a lot to ponder, including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.