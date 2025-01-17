2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Primer: Quarterbacks To Watch

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas will get underway on Jan. 25 with the first set of practices at the University of North Texas in Denton.

There will be quite a few big names preparing for their shot at the 2025 NFL Draft and their future in the pros. Some of those big names, in particular, reside at the quarterback position.

Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in need of an answer at the QB position moving forward, there will be some talented passers on the field throughout the week in Dallas.

Below are the QBs to watch at the Shrine Bowl in Dallas next week. Typically, the Shrine Bowl carries six quarterbacks, but right now there are just five on the roster, with one of those injured and unlikely to participate.

The Shrine Bowl previously announced that former South Dakota State standout QB Mark Gronowski would be attending the Shrine Bowl, but he recently transferred to Iowa, so he’s staying in school. Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke is on the roster, too, but he recently had a procedure done on his knee, so it’s unlikely he’ll be participating on the field, either.

Minnesota’s Max Brosmer is another QB on the Shrine Bowl roster, but he doesn’t exactly match up to the top names to watch next week in Dallas.

QBS TO WATCH

SHEDEUR SANDERS — COLORADO

Age: 22

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-2, 215

PFF Position Rank: QB2 (No. 42 overall)

Shedeur Sanders is the biggest name attending the East-West Shrine Bowl, and it’s not close. The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur is arguably the top quarterback in the class and brings a great deal of star power to the most important position in football.

After transferring to Colorado for the 2023 season, Sanders burst onto the scene and put up some impressive numbers. In two years in Boulder, Sanders threw for 6,452 yards with 54 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, completing 71% of his passes. He processes well, is tough as nails in the pocket, and has good mobility to extend plays and make big-time throws down the field.

Accuracy is Sanders’ calling card, as he can put the ball wherever he wants with touch and pace. His toughness in the pocket and ability to stand tall and deliver is huge, too. But working in muddy pockets and being under constant duress have created some negative habits, too, with Sanders drifting in the pocket and bailing early. That’ll have to be cleaned up.

But make no mistake about it: this guy is as good as advertised. All eyes will be on him in Dallas. That’s not something he’s unfamiliar with. He’s handled the added attention in Colorado well and looks like a legitimate gamer.

CAM MILLER — NORTH DAKOTA STATE

Age: 23

Year: Fifth-year Senior

Height/Weight: 6-1, 212

PFF Position Rank: NR

Fresh off of another FCS National Championship with the North Dakota State Bison, Cam Miller is looking to put himself further on the NFL map with a strong week at the Shrine Bowl. During his time at NDSU, Miller started 54 consecutive games and was a rock. Returning for the 2024 season to take advantage of the COVID extra-year rule, Miller was dominant from start to finish.

Miller threw for 3,251 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2024 with just four interceptions and added another 631 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 145 attempts. That includes a 121-yard, two-touchdown performance in the FCS title-game win over Montana State.

In his career, Miller threw for 9,721 yards and 81 touchdowns in five seasons at NDSU — four as the starter. He threw just 19 interceptions and added another 2,277 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns during that span.

Miller is a former three-star recruit who committed to NDSU in 2019 and went on to have one of the best QB careers in program history, which includes the likes of Carson Wentz, Trey Lance and Easton Stick.

KYLE MCCORD — SYRACUSE

Age: 22

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-3, 220

PFF Position Rank: QB8 (130th overall)

After spending his first three years at Ohio State and starting one season in 2023, leading the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and earning third-team All-Big Ten honors, McCord made the surprise move to Syracuse and ultimately turned in a historic season.

McCord led the nation with 4,779 passing yards, won 10 games with the Orange, won the Holiday Bowl MVP award, and broke former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson’s ACC single-season passing record.

In Syracuse’s up-tempo, spread offense, McCord lit it up all season, showing off his accuracy, timing and ability to anticipate. He’s limited athletically and doesn’t have a strong arm, but he’s able to succeed above the neck with his processing skills, ability to move defenders with his eyes, and his quick release to fit throws into windows his arm strength doesn’t allow.

Following the transfer to Syracuse, McCord’s NFL future was in doubt, especially after leaving Ohio State. But the New Jersey native turned in a historic year, showed he can work in an offense that relies on timing and quick decisions, and stepped up as a leader, guiding Syracuse to its best season since 2018. All that has him firmly on the NFL radar as a mid-round QB option.