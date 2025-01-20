2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Primer: Offensive Tackles To Watch

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas will get underway on Jan. 25 with the first set of practices at the University of North Texas in Denton.

There will be quite a few big-name players preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft and their future shot in the pros, whether that’s in the NFL, CFL or UFL. A week-long opportunity at the Shrine Bowl in front of scouts, coaches and media members will do wonders for the players.

That includes the big men in the trenches, particularly at offensive tackle, which is one of the premium positions in football. To win in today’s game, you need a high-end quarterback, but you also need guys who can protect the passer against the ever-improving pass rushers.

Therefore, that makes offensive linemen, particularly tackles, very important. The Shrine Bowl has quite a few intriguing names to keep an eye on next week in Dallas.

Below are the top OTs at the Shrine Bowl in Dallas next week.

OTS TO WATCH

BRYCE CABELDUE — KANSAS

Age: 23

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6, 315

PFF Position Rank: OT 26 (No. 276 overall)

A multi-year starter at Kansas, Bryce Cabeldue spent most of his collegiate career at right tackle before switching to left tackle for the 2024 season. In turn, Cabeldue parlayed that position change into honorable mention Big-12 honors at left tackle in his final season with Kansas.

Prior to 2024, Cabeldue started 33 games at right tackle for Kansas and was a key piece of an offensive line that paved the way for an explosive rushing attack featuring running back Devin Neal and quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean.

Along with his versatility along the offensive line, Cabeldue was an accomplished basketball player in high school growing up in New Mexico. He was a Steelers fan growing up, stating that Troy Polamalu was his favorite player.

DALTON COOPER — OKLAHOMA STATE

Age: 23

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-7, 315

PFF Position Rank: OT25 (No. 267 overall)

One of the biggest tackles set to attend the East-West Shrine Bowl, Oklahoma State’s Dalton Cooper also brings a great deal of experience to the table. Cooper spent four years at Texas State, starting right away as a freshman. He went on to earn Freshman All-American honors in 2020 and All-Sun Belt third-team honors in 2021.

In total, Cooper started 36 games at Texas State and then transferred to Oklahoma State and started another 21 games for the Cowboys, with 19 at left tackle and two at right tackle. He missed three games in 2024 with a lower-body injury but brings 60 career starts in college to the table, along with intriguing athleticism for his size.

BRANDON CRENSHAW-DICKSON — FLORIDA

Age: 24

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-7, 322

PFF Position Rank: OT15 (No. 108 overall)

Much like Cooper, Florida’s Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson brings a great deal of experience to the table. He also brings great versatility, like Cabeldue. Across six years in college, Crenshaw-Dickson started 47 games, with 36 starts coming at San Diego State, and another 11 at Florida.

Of those 47 starts, 29 starts came at right tackle while the other 18 came at left tackle. He can play both sides, and he does well at his size, too. In 2024, Crenshaw-Dickson started 11 games at right tackle for the Gators after transferring from San Diego State and didn’t allow a sack.

A former three-start recruit, Crenshaw-Dickson enters the East-West Shrine Bowl with quite a resume, one that should have him hearing his name called early on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

HOLLIN PIERCE — RUTGERS

Age: 23

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-8, 344

PFF Position Rank: OT21 (No. 206 overall)

What a story Hollin Pierce is entering the 2025 NFL Draft. A walk-on at Rutgers, Pierce worked his way into a starter for the Scarlet Knights in 2021 and never looked back. Pierce started 24 games at right tackle his first two seasons and then started the next 26 games at left tackle in 2023 and 2024, doing so under the guidance of former New York Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

Pierce was an honorable mention All-Big Ten left tackle in 2023 and was a second-team all-conference pick in 2024, putting himself firmly on the radar of NFL teams at the blindside position.

XAVIER TRUSS — GEORGIA

Age: 23

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-7, 320

PFF Position Rank: OT22 (No. 211 overall)

It appears that there will be another member of the Georgia pipeline in the trenches entering the NFL on the offensive side of the football. That would be Xavier Truss, who played primarily right tackle and left guard during his time in Athens.

In four seasons at Georgia, Truss started 42 games, including 14 at left guard in 2022. The Rhode Island native is a former four-star recruit who earned All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024 at right tackle. Throughout his tenure, he was a valuable piece for the Bulldogs, providing depth all over their offensive line and handling different responsibilities well in the dominant program.

Other OTs participating in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl:

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State

Esa Pole, Washington State

Gareth Warren, Lindenwood

Trey Wedig, Indiana

Aiden Williams, Minnesota-Duluth

John Williams, Cincinnati

East-West Shrine Bowl Primer: Quarterbacks To Watch

East-West Shrine Bowl Primer: Running Backs To Watch

East-West Shrine Bowl Primer: Wide Receivers To Watch