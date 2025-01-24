2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Primer: Cornerbacks To Watch

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas will get underway on Jan. 25 with the first set of practices at the University of North Texas in Denton.

There will be quite a few big-name players preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft and their future shot in the pros, whether that’s in the NFL, CFL or UFL. A week-long opportunity at the Shrine Bowl in front of scouts, coaches and media members will do wonders for the players.

Quarterbacks, offensive linemen and pass rushers drive the conversation in today’s NFL, but cornerbacks are also a premium position. And the group of cornerbacks the Shrine Bowl has assembled is quite deep and talented.

Below are the top CBs at the Shrine Bowl in Dallas.

CBS TO WATCH

SHAVON REVEL, JR. — EAST CAROLINA

Age: 22

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-3, 193

PFF Position Rank: CB6 (No. 32 overall)

Perhaps no player at the Shrine Bowl will interest the Steelers more than Revel given his profile and their need at cornerback. Despite coming off a torn ACL that wiped out much of his senior season, Revel is generating first-round buzz. He has already been linked to the Steelers by Pro Football Focus.

Revel has the size the Steelers covet and had a breakout season in 2023 with 55 tackles, 12 passes defensed an interception, sack and fumble recovery. Revel was building on that with two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, in East Carolina’s first three games in 2024 before sustaining the season-ending knee injury. Revel is still rehabbing so he likely won’t get any on-field work at the Shrine Bowl, but he will interview with teams and go through medical checks.

Revel played two seasons at Louisburg, a small junior college, before transferring to East Carolina in 2022. He overcame a series of injuries in high school, including multiple ones he suffered in a bad car accident his sophomore year.

ZY ALEXANDER — LSU

Age: 23

Year: Redshirt Senior

Height/Weight: 6-2, 194

PFF Position Rank: CB8 (No. 72 overall)

Zy Alexander is coming off two seasons as a starter at LSU after transferring from Southeastern Louisiana following the 2022 season. In two seasons at LSU, Alexander appeared in 19 games, finishing with 77 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, 15 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Alexander would have been a two-year starter at LSU but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 of the 2023 season against Army. Prior to his time at LSU, Alexander was a star at the FCS level, earning a first-team All-Southland Conference honor at Southeastern Louisiana and FCS All-America honors in 2021. He had nine interceptions at Southeastern Louisiana.

COBEE BRYANT — KANSAS

Age: 22

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175

PFF Position Rank: CB26 (No. 230 overall)

A unanimous first-team All-Big 12 cornerback and a second-team All-American, Kansas CB Cobee Bryant comes into the pre-draft process with a lot of buzz. Bryant was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 selection at cornerback, becoming the first Kansas player to accomplish that feat.

During the 2024 season, Bryant had 37 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Across four seasons, Bryant had 128 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Coming out of high, Bryant was a three-star recruit who chose Kansas over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and more.

JORDAN CLARK — NOTRE DAME

Age: 23

Year: Graduate Senior

Height/Weight: 5-10, 182

PFF Position Rank: Not Ranked

The son of former Steelers Super Bowl-winning safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, Jordan Clark brings a great deal of hype to the pre-draft cycle. Though he’s not ranked in Pro Football’s Focus’s big board at the cornerback position, Clark was a key piece of Notre Dame’s defense that made quite a run to the national championship game.

Prior to his one season at Notre Dame, Clark was a standout at Arizona State. Across 39 games with the Sun Devils, Clark recorded 139 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 20 pass breakups. He was consistently among the best corners in the country in terms of QB rating against.

He transferred to Notre Dame for the 2024 season and played in all 16 games, finishing with 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, six passes defensed and one interception. Coming out of high school, Clark was a consensus four-star recruit who played in the Under Armour All-American Game.

ROBERT LONGERBEAM — RUTGERS

Age: 24

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-11, 178

PFF Position Rank: CB24 (No. 220 overall)

A four-year starter at Rutgers, Longerbeam was a steady presence for the Scarlet Knights. A team captain in 2024, Longerbeam played in 53 career games at Rutgers, starting 27 games and providing Rutgers with leadership and dependability.

During the 2024 season, Longerbeam started 11 of a possible 12 games, recording 45 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 13 passes defensed, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades while also landing on the Academic All-Big Ten list.

In his collegiate career, Longerbeam recorded 154 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 42 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to Rutgers, Longerbeam played at T.C. Williams High School, home of the Titans from “Remember The Titans” fame, which is now called Alexandria City High School after a name change in 2020.

JABBAR MUHAMMAD — OREGON

Age: 23

Year: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-10, 185

PFF Position Rank: CB27 (No. 235 overall)

Prior to his one season at Oregon, Jabbar Muhammad spent three seasons at Oklahoma State and one season at Washington, serving as a key secondary piece for the Huskies as they made a run to the national championship game in 2023. Though he came to Oregon as a recent first-team All-PAC 12 cornerback, Muhammad didn’t have the impact many were expecting.

The DeSoto, Texas, native had just 41 tackles in 14 games and didn’t record an interception, though he did have 12 pass breakups. He brings great length and versatility to the position, showing during his time at Washington and Oregon that he can play inside and outside and is fearless working downhill against the run.

In his one season at Washington, Muhammad started all 15 games, finishing with 46 total tackles, three interceptions, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and 19 passes defended to earn that first-team All-PAC 12 honor. During his time at Oklahoma State, Muhammad had one interception and 12 passes defensed across 31 games.

ALIJAH HUZZIE — NORTH CAROLINA

Age: 23

Year: Graduate Senior

Height/Weight: 5-10, 195

PFF Position Rank: Not Ranked

A graduate transfer from East Tennessee State, Alijah Huzzie put together two solid seasons in Chapel Hill as a member of the North Carolina Tar Heels. An honorable mention All-ACC pick in 2023, Huzzie was again stout in 2024 but just didn’t receive the recognition for it.

A playmaking cornerback, Huzzie had four interceptions across two seasons at North Carolina, playing in 24 games. Across those 24 career games for the Tar Heels, Huzzie had 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and 18 pass breakups.

Along with his work at corner, Huzzie was a dynamic punt returner. He returned a punt for a score in back-to-back seasons, averaging 13.9 yards per punt return. Prior to his time at North Carolina, Huzzie appeared in 34 games at East Tennessee State, starting the final 30. He recorded 179 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 12 interceptions and 30 passes defensed.

Other CBs participating in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl:

Mello Dotson, Kansas

O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina

Zah Frazier, UTSA

Jermari Harris, Iowa

Marcus Harris, Cal

Tyron Herring, Delaware

Garnett Hollis Jr., West Virginia

Jalen Kimber, Penn State

Jason Marshall, Florida

Corey Thornton, Louisville

Justin Walley, Minnesota

Isas Waxter, Villanova

Nohl Williams, Cal

