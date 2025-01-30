2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Preview: 20 Players For Steelers Fans To Watch

FRISCO, TEXAS — The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played Thursday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys in JerryWorld. This past week, Steelers Depot had five staffers in Dr. Melanie Friedlander, Joe Clark, Steven Pavelka, Troy Montgomery and myself in the Frisco area to cover the practices and media sessions leading up to the 100th edition of the contest.

With the practices now completed and the game set to be played Thursday night, the five of us identified four players each that Pittsburgh Steelers fans might want to pay close attention to throughout the contest. The game starts at 8 p.m. EST and can be viewed on NFL Network.

FRIEDLANDER’S SHRINE BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH:

WR Nick Nash (San Jose State) – 6020 – 198 – (East #3)

The 2024 Biletnikoff award finalist and Triple Crown winner is looking for an opportunity to show he can go up against the best defenders in the league. Nash has been consistent in practice all week, showing his route running ability. He shows flexibility, able to line up wide or in the slot. His quarterbacks have routinely found him down the sideline and in the end zone.

If Nash gets targeted, he could have a big night.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Arizona) – 5104 – 206 – (East #31)

Due to a technical issue with eligibility, Croskey-Merritt was sidelined for the entire 2024 season after playing only one game. If his 2023 production and his play in practice this week is any indication, he could put on a show tonight. He has the skills and energy to be a three-down back.

Croskey-Merritt has good footwork and fluid motion to evade defenders and produce yards after contact. He is also a reliable pass-catcher, either out of the backfield or for check-down plays.

iOL Thomas Perry (Middlebury) – 6023 – 311 – (East #62)

Perry holds the honor of being the first player from a Division III school to be invited to the Shrine Bowl. He doesn’t have the height normally seen at the NFL level, but he makes up for that with strength and technique. Anyone who has watched the OL v DL drills already knows about Perry’s strength and ability to hold his blocks.

He has already proven that he deserves to play with this group and he may be the best interior lineman on either team.

EDGE Tyler Batty (BYU) – 6050 – 269 – (West #92)

Billed as a “D-EDGE”, Batty has experience lining up anywhere on the defensive line. But his best work is at the edge, where he uses his ability to bend to get past the offensive tackles. He can rush with power and uses his hands well. He also has the potential to rush the gaps or move the offensive lineman back, collapsing the pocket.

Chasing the quarterback is his favorite thing to do. Hopefully, he will get that chance.

PAVELKA’S SHRINE BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH:

CB Zah Frazier (UTSA) — 6025 — 189 — (East #0)

Though he has had his ups and downs at this year’s Shrine Bowl, Zah Frazier is still a name to watch out for. With his height in the 98th percentile and weight in the 53rd, Zah Frazier has the ideal frame and desired length. He decided to go JUCO after high school where he made a name for himself and was able to transfer to UTSA. At UTSA, he saw limited playing time in 2022 and 2023, recording a combined 11 tackles and one pass deflection. He truly broke out in 2024, posting 20 tackles, six interceptions, nine pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

He loves using his size to his advantage by playing press coverage. He admitted in our interview that he needs to work on his hand placement, as he tends to get too handsy. He has looked solid in one-on-ones and team drills. Combined with his athleticism and impressive 2024 production, I believe he’s a player everyone should watch for during the game.

iDL Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia) — 6020, 320 (unofficial) — (East #92)

Though Nazir Stackhouse did not weigh in at the Shrine Bowl, his unofficial measurements pass the eye test. Stackhouse had his moments at the Shrine Bowl in which he struggled, mainly early on in the practices, but got better the longer he was there. His best performance came on Day 4 where he looked unblockable in the team pass rush segment. He started getting more playing time during the 2022 season.

From 2022 to 2024, Stackhouse provided reliability for the interior defensive line. He consistently recorded 27 to 33 tackles and one to three tackles for loss per season. As a 4-star recruit at Georgia and a two-time national champion with the Bulldogs, it is not far-fetched to expect him to be a player to watch this Thursday come game time.

CB Tyron Herring (Delaware) — 6010 — 202 — (East #34)

One of the lesser-known names at the Shrine Bowl this year, Tyron Herring has truly made a name for himself. He began his college career at Dartmouth, seeing limited playing time from 2019 to 2021. However, in 2022, he started to make an impact. He finished 2022 as an All-Ivy League Fourth Team player who recorded 44 tackles and one interception in seven games. He would then spend the following two seasons at Delaware where he recorded a combined 70 tackles, seven pass deflections, seven interceptions, and one forced fumble.

At the Shrine Bowl, his coverage in the one-on-one drills has looked elite. His ability to mirror any route thrown his way has been very impressive. I expect his Shrine Bowl dominance to continue into the game where more eyes will be on him.

iDL CJ West (Indiana) — 6005 — 314 — (West #96)

One of the clear winners from the Shrine Bowl practices was Indiana defensive lineman CJ West. This should be no surprise considering how good and versatile he was in college. West spent his first four years at Kent State, where he recorded 109 tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble. He would then transfer to Indiana where in his final season he tied his career highs in tackles (42), forced fumbles (1), and added another two sacks to his resume.

At the Shrine Bowl, he has shown how deep his finesse move bag is paired with the power we already know he possesses. He has shown off his spin, push-pull, and much more which has led to dominant performances. West is quickly rising on draft boards, making him a player to watch for the game.

MONTGOMERY’S SHRINE BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH:

CB Robert Longerbeam (Rutgers) — 5105 — 171 — (West #20)

Although he’s undersized, Rutgers’ Robert Longerbeam consistently looked like one of the best players throughout East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Longerbeam put together a solid collegiate career, including five total interceptions and over 30 pass defenses. His lack of size is his biggest flaw, but it did not hinder him this week.

Going into the actual Shrine Bowl game, Longerbeam should be fascinating to watch. He plays more physical than his size would suggest, and the West team has several strong wide receivers that should test Longerbeam’s mettle. He was dominant in practices, though, and I would imagine he’ll look just as sticky in tonight’s game.

WR Jackson Meeks (Syracuse) — 6017 — 216 — (East #87)

Despite some shaky quarterback play, multiple wide receivers put together nice days at practices this week. Syracuse’s Jackson Meeks stood out in one-on-ones, though. Breaking out in a big way during his final collegiate season, Meeks had a lot to benefit from his performance at the Shrine Bowl. He has not disappointed either.

It might help that Meeks’ quarterback last year, Kyle McCord, has been the best quarterback at the event this year, but he’s stood out even without McCord’s help. He’s been a strong at the catchpoint this week, and in a crowded receiver room, Meeks has done a good job elevating himself. Hopefully, he and McCord can put their connection on full display again tonight.

OT Esa Pole (Washington State) — 6052 — 320 — (East #76)

Washington State’s Esa Pole might not have a decorated resumé, only picking up football a few years ago, but he’s proven to be a quick learner. Despite his massive frame, Pole looked like a fluid mover in practice this week. He has work to do in the run game, but Pole has good tools in pass protection.

Watching him in one-on-ones, Pole did a decent job staying in front of his opponent. His best football might still be in front of him, but he’s continued to improve. Last year, PFF college did not credit him with a single sack. He has a chance to really prove himself with a strong performance in tonight’s game.

TE Oronde Gadsden Jr. (Syracuse) — 6042 — 247 — (East #19)

Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden Jr. flashed serious talent as a receiving threat this week. He isn’t a traditional tight end, needing to improve as a blocker, but he’s got special athleticism for the position. Throughout the week, he was a treat to watch. Gadsden’s father was an NFL receiver, and that bloodline shows on the field.

Like Jackson Meeks, Gadsden should benefit from having his college quarterback, Kyle McCord, throwing him the ball. However, no matter which quarterback is in the game, Gadsden should receive plenty of targets. He presents a tough matchup for any defense, and he could put on a serious show if given the chance.

CLARK’S SHRINE BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH:

iDL Jordan Phillips (Maryland) – 6012 – 318 – (West #8)

Phillips was a player I really wanted to watch coming into this week, and he didn’t disappoint. He was a standout in 1v1 drills and also flashed in team, consistently winning with his powerful hands and finding his way into the backfield.

He’s really athletic for his size, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he snuck into Day 2 after his performance here this week. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him blow up a play or two tonight, either.

QB Max Brosmer (Minnesota) – 6013 – 216 – (West #16)

Brosmer was one of the most impressive quarterbacks here this week. The ball jumped off his hand, and his ball velocity and arm strength stood out. He also seemed to do a good job going through his progressions, and he was always finding the open man.

He was dominant in team drills, particularly in the red zone, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a team took a chance on him in the middle rounds. I wasn’t expecting to be as impressed as I was by Brosmer, but he’s someone I think could really impress in the game.

iDL Tonka Hemingway (South Carolina) – 6030 – 288 (Unofficial) – (East #96)

Hemingway caught my attention for more than just his name. He used an impressive rip move to win multiple times in 1v1 drills, and he was constantly around the ball and in the backfield in team. While he didn’t weigh in at the Shrine Bowl and the 288 pounds he’s listed at by South Carolina is a tad light for an iDL in Pittsburgh, he’s an impressive player and someone who could be a future starter at the next level.

He strung good days together and even in a deep defensive line class, he was someone who stood out.

EDGE Elijah Roberts (SMU) – 6032 – 290 – (West #55)

Roberts was the best EDGE here, consistently winning in 1v1 and getting after the quarterback in team. He also had an interception, and his bend around the edge coupled with his power moves make him someone worth watching.

While Pittsburgh might not have EDGE as a priority, it was hard not to be impressed by what Roberts put on tape throughout the week and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he came up with a sack or two tonight.

CARNEY’S SHRINE BOWL PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse) — 6025 — 225 — (East #6)

McCord had plenty of buzz coming into the pre-draft process after a record-setting season at Syracuse in 2024, and he lived up to the hype in Dallas all week long. It was clear right from the first moments of practice that McCord was on another level than the other quarterbacks here.

The ball zipped off of his hand with ease, accuracy was really impressive to all levels of the field, and he carried himself with a cool, quiet confidence all week as the leader on the team from the jump. He’s had quite a bit of buzz around him this week, and he was outstanding each and every day. He should shine in the game and continue to work his way into the upper echelon of the QB conversation.

iDL JJ Pegues (Ole Miss) — 6021 — 323 — (East #89)

I didn’t know a ton about Pegues coming into the week, but he really was impressive with his power and athleticism throughout practices at the Shrine Bowl, and has now garnered quite a bit of attention from me moving forward. He has good size for an interior defensive lineman, good weight to him, and yet still is a great mover rushing the passer.

He’s stout against the run, too. He quietly had a very good week in all phases, and looks like a guy that could provide real value in a very deep defensive line draft class.

WR Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington) — 5101 — 195 — (East #81)

A late add to the Shrine Bowl on Friday morning due to injury, Chism hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the showcase, which is saying something in a loaded position group. Arguably the best route runner all week long, Chism was incredibly dynamic with his routes, winning time and time again with pace and precision.

He made plays all week long and really boosted his stock, which isn’t all that surprising in the grand scheme of things considering he broke some of Cooper Kupp’s receiving records at Eastern Washington.

RB Tahj Brooks ( Texas Tech) — 5091 — 229 (West #28)

Coming off of back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons in Lubbock, Brooks had plenty of hype coming into the Shrine Bowl. He delivered on that hype, performing like the top back from start to finish in Dallas. A powerful, squatty frame with good feet and explosiveness, Brooks looks like a three-down back at the next level, one that can carry a heavy workload and provide explosive plays offensively.

He has tree trunks for legs, too, and is the whole package at the position. Hopefully he gets plenty of work tonight in the game.