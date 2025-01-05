2024 Week 18 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The game started very ugly for the Pittsburgh Steelers, allowing an opening-drive touchdown. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense looked as hot as ever, but the Steelers clamped down throughout the first half and allowed just two more field goals before halftime. They had a chance to score at the end of the first half following an interception from Beanie Bishop Jr., but three consecutive plays with a yard to go got stuffed. The Bengals only got a field goal off that. The score is 13-7 at the half.

The defense has been encouraging outside of the first drive, but the offense looks hapless against a poor defense that it lit up for 37 points last time the AFC North rivals played a month ago. Special teams have also been an issue for the Steelers. The once “complete” team looks disjointed with no complementary football to be found.

The Steelers get the ball to start the second half with a chance to take the lead. Not a terrible place to be, all things considered.

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, toss to Najee Harris lost 4 yards. 2nd and 14, Russell Wilson complete to Harris for 6 yards. 3rd and 8, incomplete to Calvin Austin III. He dropped the pass for a would-be conversion.

The punt went 40 yards and returned to the 36.

1st and 10, Joe Burrow complete to Tee Higgins for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Khalil Herbert up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Burrow complete to Mike Gesicki for 8 yards.

1st and 10, Burrow complete to Ja’Marr Chase for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Herbert up the middle for 3 yards.

1st and 10, Burrow complete to Chase for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Herbert up the middle for 6 yards.

1st and 10, Burrow complete to Drew Sample for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, complete to Herbert for 6 yards. 3rd and 2, Burrow sacked for a loss of 12 by Nick Herbig. Burrow was injured on the play.

The field goal was good. 16-7 Bengals.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Harris up the middle for 3 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Wilson threw the ball away incomplete deep. 3rd and 8, deep incomplete to George Pickens. He always catches those. That’s a sure sign that this offense is broken.

The punt was downed at the 11. Burrow is checking back into the game.

1st and 10, Herbert up the middle for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Herbert up the middle for 6 yards.

1st and 10, Herbert off left tackle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, complete to Sample for 8 yards with Minkah Fitzpatrick stopping him short. 3rd and 1, converted up the middle with Herbert.

1st and 10, complete to Ja’Marr Chase for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Herbert up the middle for 5 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 16-7 BENGALS

2nd and 5, Burrow complete to Chase for 19 yards.

1st and 10, Herbert up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, timeout by the Bengals. 2nd and 7, complete to Herbert for a loss of 2. 3rd and 9, Burrow complete to Hudson for 11 yards after evading pressure.

1st and goal, Herbert up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and goal, Burrow complete to Andrei Iosivas for 3 yards. 3rd and goal, Burrow incomplete to Gesicki. The field goal is good. 19-7 Bengals.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Van Jefferson for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, complete to Jefferson for 5 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson incomplete to Freiermuth. 2nd and 10, complete to Jefferson for 8 yards. 3rd and 2, complete to Harris for 4 yards.

1st and 10, complete to Harris who shed the first tackle for 11 yards. He was hurt on the play. Germaine Pratt should have been flagged for helmet to helmet contact.

1st and 10, Pickens dropped the ball for what would have been a modest gain. 2nd and 10, Wilson scrambled for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Freiermuth for 19 yards and a touchdown. 19-14 Bengals.

1st and 10, Heyward batted down his third pass of the day. 2nd and 10, Highsmith nearly got the sack, but Burrow got it away for 14 yards to Gesicki.

1st and 10, a loss of four on the completion to Herbert and he fumbled. 2nd and 14, Burrow incomplete to Chase with Porter in coverage. 3rd and 14, complete to Gesicki for 8 yards. That will force a punt with a go-ahead opportunity.

1st and 10, Wilson incomplete to Warren. 2nd and 10, complete to Freiermuth for 9 yards. 3rd and 1, Wilson deep to Pickens and incomplete.

The punt hit the Bengals in the foot and Connor Heyward recovered. The Steelers have the ball in great position!

1st and 10, Pickens dropped the pass. 2nd and 10, complete to Freiermuth for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Cordarrelle Patterson around the right end for a half yard. 2nd and 9, Wilson sacked for 6 yards by Trey Hendrickson. 3rd and 15, the pass was broken up by Josh Newton. Flag down in the backfield and holding. They accepted the penalty. 3rd and 25, the Steelers are now out of field goal range, complete to Freiermuth for 7 yards. The 54-yard field goal is good. 19-17 Bengals.