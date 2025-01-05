2024 Week 18 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to stop their losing skid as they enter the playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to keep their playoff chances alive, though they still need some outside help on Sunday to get there. Both teams have plenty to play for, but this one will be played on a cold winter night at Acrisure Stadium. The 44-38 shootout at the beginning of December was in Cincinnati.

Both the offense and defense in Pittsburgh have a lot to prove. The offense hasn’t been the same since that last Bengals game, partially because of WR George Pickens being out for a few games. Riding into the playoffs on another 30-plus point performance against the Bengals defense would be huge for this team, but their defense has been strong over the last month with 12 forced turnovers.

The defense has a lot to prove after a few rough outings against very good playoff opponents. They were the foundation of this team’s success earlier in the year, and they need to get back to that if they want to avoid another early playoff exit.

Because the Baltimore Ravens are currently dominating the Cleveland Browns, a Steelers win would secure a trip to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. A loss most likely sends them to the Ravens for a very difficult Wild Card matchup, though they could still end up against the Texans if the Las Vegas Raiders upset the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

If you have never joined us for the live thread, welcome!

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

WR Scotty Miller

DL Dean Lowry

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

CB Donte Jackson

Bengals’ Inactive Players

DE Sam Hubbard

WR Jermaine Burton

RB Chase Brown

OL Andrew Stueber

WR Charlie Jones

TE Tanner McLachlan

DE Isaiah Thomas