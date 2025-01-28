2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – OG Isaac Seumalo

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: OG Isaac Seumalo

Experience: 9 Years (2 with Steelers)

The Steelers signed veteran OG Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract in 2023. He just completed his second season with the team, now entering his age-32 season. Going into Year 10, he is heading toward the finish line—but he isn’t finished yet.

While not without his faults, Seumalo is a steady performer. He has been the Steelers’ most consistent lineman since he came here, at least when healthy. In fact, he was even rewarded with his first Pro Bowl as an alternate. Of course, multiple starters had to pull out before they got to him, Joel Bitonio joining him.

Isaac Seumalo missed the first four games of the Steelers’ 2024 season, but little else the rest of the way. He missed a stray snap here or there but managed to return to games. His early injury to start the season was unfortunate, and he did have to knock off some rust. But the Steelers needed him, and he did his job, as he always does.

His absence also provided the Steelers with the opportunity to look at Spencer Anderson and rookie Mason McCormick. The two alternated playing time at left guard, but McCormick ultimately took over at right guard after James Daniels went down for the season. Along with rookie C Zach Frazier and Seumalo, the Steelers’ interior offensive line was their strength. At least insofar as they had a strength on the offensive line.

Going into the 2025 season, Seumalo has a $6,875,000 base salary and a $1,000,000 roster bonus due. Unless they were to re-sign Daniels, who is recovering from a significant injury, it doesn’t seem likely the Steelers would move on from Seumalo. His game has never been about sheer athleticism, but rather intelligence, and he is still a very smart player. As long as his body holds up, there’s no reason to think he can’t play a few more years.

Now, however, he is going into the final year of his contract. Would the Steelers look to extend Seumalo at some point this offseason, and at what price? Do they still view him as worth an APY of $8 million? That’s less than what the Steelers paid Daniels a year earlier. But age has a way of lowering your value, as do injuries.

