Article

2024 NFL Conference Championship Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on
NFL Championship Picks

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 NFL Conference Championship Week Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 3:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -6 Eagles -6 Eagles -6
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 6:30 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -1.5 Bills +1.5 Bills +1.5
Divisional Round Week Results 2-1-1 1-2-1
2024 Results 138-121-7 150-109-7

2024 NFL Week 1 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 4 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 14 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Week 18 Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Wild Card Week Picks & Predictions
2024 NFL Divisional Round Week Picks & Predictions

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top