2024 NFL Conference Championship Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
|2024 NFL Conference Championship Week
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 3:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 6:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -1.5
|Bills +1.5
|Bills +1.5
|Divisional Round Week Results
|2-1-1
|1-2-1
|2024 Results
|138-121-7
|150-109-7
